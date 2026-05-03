Strengthening Multilingual Participation: Introducing Mamisoa, Coordinator for the Africa Wiki Women Francophone Community

In the effort to close the gender gap across Wikimedia projects, African Wiki Women (AWW) continues to explore ways to bring women from across Africa together to contribute to open knowledge and amplify women’s voices.



To ensure inclusivity, Africa Wiki Women runs a bilingual community (Anglophone and Francophone) that creates opportunities for women to contribute to Wikimedia projects in languages they are most comfortable with. While both communities have experienced encouraging growth, sustaining engagement across languages requires intentional effort.

Over time, we observed that the Francophone community faced several barriers, particularly language-related challenges that made participation and coordination more difficult. In many cases, people connect more easily with someone who understands their context and their needs and communicates in a language they relate to.

To address this, Africa Wiki Women opened a call for a Bilingual Community Coordinator who could help strengthen engagement within the Francophone community, support participants more closely, and guide new contributors.

We are pleased to introduce Mamisoa Raveloritiana as the Bilingual Coordinator and Lead for the Africa Wiki Women Francophone Community. In this role, she will support the growth of the Francophone community and help strengthen collaboration among African women contributing to open knowledge across French-speaking regions.

Africa Wiki Women Bilingual Coordinator

Mamisoa is a language activist, journalist, and translator from Madagascar. She volunteers as a journalist writing in French and contributes as a translator into French and Malagasy at Global Voices, helping amplify under-represented stories and perspectives.

She is also an active member of the Wikimedia Community User Group Madagascar, where she supports initiatives that promote open knowledge and language inclusion.

Through her work, Mamisoa is passionate about strengthening multilingual participation and ensuring that more African voices and stories are represented online.

We warmly welcome Mamisoa to this role and look forward to her contributions in supporting and growing the Africa Wiki Women Francophone community.

To learn more about Africa Wiki Women, our programs, and how you can get involved, visit our metapage (EN/FR).

We warmly invite women across Africa to join our vibrant Africa Wiki Women community and amplify women’s voices and knowledge online together.

Register here to join the Francophone community.

Register here to join the Anglophone community.

For inquiries or support, reach out to us at info@africawikiwomen.org

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