Results of Wiki Loves Mother Tongue 2026 in the Igbo Community

Wiki Loves Mother Tongue 2026 in the Igbo Community is an Igbo Wikimedians User Group community-driven initiative aimed at strengthening Igbo language visibility and digital presence on Wikimedia projects. Wiki Loves Mother Tongue 2026, which is part of the global campaign commemorating International Mother Language Day, was organized for the first time in the Igbo community to encourage contributors to create, improve, and translate articles in the Igbo language on Igbo Wikipedia and Wikidata. The initiative focused on expanding content related to Igbo culture, history, language, and heritage; improving existing entries with accurate definitions, references, and multimedia; adding new articles on notable Igbo personalities, proverbs, idioms, places, and traditions; and promoting greater participation among native speakers, especially youth, in knowledge production in their mother tongue.

Wiki Loves Mother Tongue was initiated by the Igbo Wikimedians User Group to address this imbalance and strengthen the presence of the Igbo language on Wikimedia platforms. The campaign focuses on creating and improving articles in Igbo, documenting cultural heritage, history, and indigenous knowledge, while encouraging more native speakers to contribute. By participating, contributors help preserve Igbo linguistic and cultural identity for future generations and promote multilingualism in line with the global theme of International Mother Language Day.

Activities

The month-long campaign ran from 21st February to 21st March 2026. Activities were designed to be inclusive and beginner-friendly. The Igbo Wikimedians User Group organized:

Virtual training sessions on how to edit Igbo Wikipedia and Wikidata

Mentorship sessions for new contributors

Awareness campaigns on social media (WhatsApp)

Collaborative article translation from English and other languages into Igbo

These activities created a vibrant and supportive environment where both experienced editors and first-timers could participate actively.

Outcomes

Documenting Igbo language and cultural heritage on Wikimedia projects contributes significantly to cultural preservation and ensures generational knowledge transfer in the digital age. The campaign encouraged contributors to create and improve content that reflects authentic Igbo usage, worldview, history, and traditions.

This project delivered strong measurable outcomes. During the campaign period, participants created and improved numerous articles across Igbo Wikipedia and Wikidata, covering biographies, culture and traditions, history, geography, language, and oral literature.

Beyond the number of entries created, the impact went far deeper. The campaign significantly increased awareness of Igbo Wikipedia among native speakers, built contributor confidence, especially among first time editors and gave greater visibility to Igbo contents and cultural knowledge on Wikimedia platforms. These achievements have enriched Igbo language content and motivated more community members to actively participate in preserving and promoting their mother tongue online.

Challenges

Like any community driven project, we faced some challenges. These included low participation from certain age groups, difficulty in finding reliable sources for some traditional topics, and occasional technical issues with typing in Igbo especially diacritics and special characters. Internet connectivity was also a barrier for some participants in rural areas.

Lessons Learned

The campaign taught us that consistent mentorship and regular training sessions greatly improve retention of new contributors. We also learned that focusing on culturally relevant topics generates higher engagement from native speakers. Creating simple, step-by-step guides in Igbo proved very helpful for beginners.

Call to Action

Wiki Loves Mother Tongue 2026 has shown us that language preservation and digital representation is a shared responsibility. The documentation and growth of Igbo content on Wikimedia projects advance faster and stronger when driven by active community participation.

We warmly invite all Igbo language speakers, educators, students, researchers, writers, cultural enthusiasts, and young people to join the Igbo Wikimedians User Group in this important work. Whether you are creating new articles, translating content, improving existing entries, adding references, uploading culturally relevant images, or mentoring new contributors — every single contribution matters.

Together, we can continue to expand Igbo Wikipedia, enrich Wikidata with Igbo knowledge, and ensure that our language and heritage thrive in the open knowledge ecosystem for generations to come.

Join us today! Visit the Igbo Wikimedians User Group page or reach out to us on our social media channels and WhatsApp community to get started.

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