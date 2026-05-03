Your scripts changed. Did you notice? Stay ahead of unseen updates with WikiScriptSync

User scripts and gadgets change all the time. A small edit to a .js file. A tweak in a .css page. A repository update on GitHub or GitLab.

Most of the time, no one notices. 👁️

Scripts break quietly. Gadgets behave differently. Or they continue running in an outdated state without anyone realizing something has changed. This is not rare. It happens regularly for people maintaining shared code.

Why this happens

Tracking changes is still mostly manual.

Updates are spread across:

User .js and .css pages on wikis

and pages on wikis Repositories on GitHub and GitLab

Local development environments and IDEs

There is no single place that brings this together. As scripts and repositories grow, so does the chance of missing something.

What this tool does

To address this, I built a Toolforge tool called WikiScriptSync.

It lets you monitor repositories and specific user pages such as .js and .css in near real time.

With it, you can:

Track repositories across platforms

Monitor specific script pages

Get updates when changes happen

Instead of checking manually, you get a clear signal when something changes.

Who this is for

This tool is useful for:

Maintainers of user scripts and gadgets

Admins and interface editors managing sitewide scripts

Developers working across GitHub and GitLab

Contributors collaborating on shared code

If you are responsible for keeping scripts working, this reduces the chance of missing updates.

What it looks like in practice

You subscribe to a repository or a script page.

When a change happens, you get notified.

No need to keep checking or remembering what to watch.

Current status

The tool is functional with working subscriptions, event tracking, and notifications.

Documentation and setup details are available on Meta-Wiki and Wikitech.

You can try it out here: https://script-publisher.toolforge.org/

Feedback

This is an early version. Feedback on real use cases and improvements would be useful.

This work was developed as part of the Developer Skill Development Program India 2025 under IMDUG.

Thanks to my mentor KC (User:KCVelaga) for guidance and support.

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