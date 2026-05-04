Applications open for training of low-resource language documenters and archivists

OpenSpeaks is organising a workshop series on recording and archiving Adivasi and other low‑resourced languages. Apply before May 15 if you have already recorded and archived such languages, or if you want to start. Anyone can apply for the online sessions, and the in-person event is for Indian residents only. Apply here.

The series has seven online workshops to be held from May to August 2026, and one in‑person workshop in Kochi, Kerala, India, on 7 September 2026 as a side event of WikiConference India.

For selection, preference will be given to native speakers. Wikimedians interested in audio‑video documentation of such languages are welcome to apply too.

The series will focus on seven important topics:

How to plan a community language documentation project. How to handle consent, credit, and payment fairly. How to record clear audio and video in real‑world conditions. How to manage and back up files safely. How to edit media for sharing and long‑term use. How to prepare media and metadata for Wikimedia Commons, Wikidata, Wikipedia, and other Wikimedia projects. How to share materials with archives, libraries, and communities.

Resources from a curriculum will primarily guide the workshop, while OpenSpeaks on Wikiversity, the Oral History Framework, OpenSpeaks tools (especially Subtitler), and the OpenSpeaks Text Style Guide will be used. Based on participant feedback, these tools will also be improved, attributing to the contributing participants.

Those who are interested can apply and translate the page here before 15 May 2026. More information about the workshop is available at the same place.

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