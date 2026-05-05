Book tells the story of Wikimedia projects in Brazil

The Portuguese version of Wikipedia has existed since May 2001 and contains more than 1.7 million articles. But what, over these 25 years, has driven Wikipedia and its sister projects in Brazil? “Wikimedia in Brazil: the power and challenges of free knowledge”, launched in February by EDUFBA in partnership with Wikimedia Brasil, brings together chapters that help tell the story of the Wikimedia movement in the country, beyond inspiring new contributions and reinterpretations to expand and improve the content available in the free knowledge ecosystem.



The idea arose in 2023, when Wikimedia Brasil (then Wiki Movimento Brasil) celebrated its 10th anniversary. The book aims to record and reflect on the work of the volunteers who build Wikimedia, gathering accounts that document the trajectory of people and activities that are central to the development of Wikimedia in Brazil.

Amanda Jurno, a Wikimedian and one of the co-organizers, describes the book as “a photograph taken in front of a mirror, reflecting its authors in an incomplete freeze-frame of the time it was created.” For João Alexandre Peschanski, also a Wikimedian and co-organizer, the work reflects “the ethos of Wikimedia and its allies in defending digital rights and free knowledge.” This happens because the book is an open educational resource, available under a free license, is the result of collective construction, encourages open science and self-criticism in relation to the movement itself, and reflects challenges and new perspectives.

In total, there are 15 texts authored by professors, researchers, Wikimedians, and enthusiasts of free knowledge. The work is organized into three thematic axes: Collaborative Communities, Education and Open Science, and Free Cultural Dissemination.

Collaborative Communities

This section highlights the work of various volunteer groups that strengthen Wikimedia in Brazil. Bringing together initiatives led by women, black, and indigenous people, the book demonstrates how diversity is an essential element in building free knowledge and amplifying the voices that participate in this ecosystem. In the chapter “Women in Networks: Building Knowledge Equity on Wikipedia“, for instance, eight Wikimedians share experiences and reflections on the women’s movement in Portuguese-language projects, highlighting the formation of collectives and initiatives aimed at promoting gender equality.

Education and Open Science

Through five chapters, this section presents educational initiatives that use Wikimedia platforms as learning and knowledge production tools. That includes projects such as Hearing Health on Wiki (from the Faculty of Dentistry of the University of São Paulo, Bauru campus), More History Theory on Wiki (originating at the Federal University of Santa Catarina) and WikiDesign (with students from the State University of Rio de Janeiro). The section also highlights ways to integrate Wiki into pedagogical practices, inside and outside the classroom, and how to use them as an instrument for scientific dissemination, reinforcing its role in promoting open science and democratizing access to knowledge.

Free Cultural Dissemination

The seven chapters final in this section present experiences from cultural institutions — such as libraries, museums, and music projects — that have begun using Wikimedia projects, occupying digital spaces and making collections openly available. Among the highlighted initiatives are Musica Brasilis, the Museum of Veterinary Anatomy (FMVZ-USP), the Paulista Museum, and the libraries of the University of São Paulo. These accounts show how partnerships with Wikimedia broaden public access to culture and strengthen the circulation of free knowledge.

Where to find the book

In addition to the live book launch event, which featured the organizers and chapter authors, Wikimedia Brasil is also promoting the work at universities (such as USP) and various civil society events (such as FILE and CryptoRave). If you would like to learn more about the book, please contact WMB to arrange an event.To learn more about “Wikimedia in Brazil: the power and challenges of free knowledge”, visit the book’s website. There you will find information about launch and promotional events, a link to purchase the print version, and pages with the digital version, freely accessible on Wikimedia Commons, Wikisource, and Wikidata.

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