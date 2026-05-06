Introducing Wali Wikipedia to Tertiary Students in Ghana

WAMSU Logo with Wikipedia Workshop flyer

The Wali Wikimedians Community continues to expand awareness and participation in the Wali Wikipedia Incubator through targeted outreach in tertiary institutions.

On 15 January 2026, we organized a Wikipedia workshop for interested students at the University of Business and Integrated Development Studies (UBIDS) in collaboration with the UBIDS Wiki Hub. During this session, participants were introduced to the Waali (Waalɩɩ) orthography, equipping them with foundational knowledge necessary for accurate writing in the language. Volunteers were also guided through the basics of editing on Wikipedia, including account creation, article editing, and contributing to the Wali Wikipedia Incubator. This workshop gave the community 13 new members as volunteers editors.

Participants at the UBIDS Wikipedia Workshop

UBIDS Edit-thon at lecture theatre

As a follow-up effort to deepen engagement, on 8 March 2026, members of the Wa Municipal Students Union (WAMSU), UEW branch were trained on how to contribute to the Wali Wikipedia using their indigenous language, Waali. This session emphasized practical editing skills and encouraged students to actively document knowledge in their mother tongue.

Participants of WAMSU-UEW Maiden workshop

Participants were also taken through the Waali orthography for effective article writing on the Wikipedia. This workshop gave the community 20 new volunteer editors. Watch here for a short video of the WAMSU-UEW Maiden Workshop.

Participants of the WAMSU-UEW workshop at the lecture theatre

In addition, participants were introduced to and engaged in the Wiki Loves Ramadan 2026 campaign, where they began contributing articles related to Ramadan and Islamic culture in Waali. This initiative not only enhanced their editing skills but also promoted culturally relevant content creation in an underrepresented language.

These activities mark important steps toward increasing the visibility of Waali online and empowering young contributors to preserve and share knowledge in their native language.

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