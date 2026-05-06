My First Hands-on Design Experience at the First ever Women Tech Summit 2026

Participating in the first ever Women Tech Summit by the Wiki Mentor Africa was a transformative three-day experience for me, especially as someone exploring the intersection of technology, collaboration, and knowledge sharing.

I joined the Design Track, where our task was to reimagine the PULA Dictionary interface—focusing on how users interact with lexical data in a more engaging and accessible way.

For many of us, including myself, it was our first hands-on design experience. Despite this, we approached the project with curiosity and a willingness to learn.

Our Design Process



We began by understanding the user journey. How a typical user searches, navigates, and consumes dictionary content. This helped us identify gaps in usability and opportunities for improvement.

Next, we moved into collaborative ideation. Working as a fully remote team, we brainstormed concepts and sketched out low-fidelity wireframes to define structure, layout, and content hierarchy.

Using Figma Make, we translated these ideas into high-fidelity prototypes. We focused on:

Clear navigation patterns

Improved visual hierarchy

Interactive elements that enhance user engagement

Accessibility considerations for a broader audience

Throughout the process, we iterated continuously—refining layouts, adjusting components, and improving interaction flows.

Challenges and Growth

One of our main challenges was coordinating effectively as an online team. Brainstorming remotely required patience, clarity, and adaptability.

I also had the opportunity to lead my team during the project. This experience helped me develop confidence in guiding discussions, organizing ideas, and ensuring we moved forward despite setbacks.

Outcome

At the end of the summit, we presented our design solution. Seeing our concept evolve from initial ideas into a functional and interactive prototype was incredibly rewarding.

I was also one of the selected awardee for the Woman of the Year 2026 and it was such a great privelege

You can explore our final design on Figma.com.

Reflection

This experience showed me that design is not just about aesthetics—it is about solving problems, improving usability, and creating meaningful user experiences.

As I continue my journey in technology, I look forward to exploring more opportunities that combine design thinking, collaboration, and digital innovation.

I am grateful to the organizers and the Igbo Wikimedians User Group community for creating a space where learning and growth are truly encouraged.

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