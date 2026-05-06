Someone Said Dagbani Is Dying – 17 People Just Showed Up to Prove Otherwise

Articles de-stubbing training

I almost gave up.

Not long ago, I sat alone staring at my screen, wondering if anyone actually cared about Dagbani on Wikipedia. The articles were short. The edits were few. The silence was loud.

I asked myself, “Is it too late? Has our language already lost the battle for the internet?”

Then something happened that I will never forget.

The night everything changed.

On 30th April 2026, I scheduled an online training session. I prepared my slides. I prayed a small prayer. And then I waited.

At exactly 8:00 PM, the first person joined. Then another. Then another. Within minutes, seventeen people had logged in. Seventeen Dagbani speakers. Seventeen strangers who became family in one hour.

They came from different towns. Different ages. Different walks of life. But every single one of them carried the same fire – the fire to keep Dagbani alive where it matters most. Online.

We talked. We laughed. I taught them how to find stub articles (those sad little pages with barely one sentence). I showed them how to edit Wikipedia like pros. I explained where to dig up reliable sources that would make any researcher proud.

They asked sharp questions. They took notes. They nodded. They believed.

And in that one hour, something inside me shifted. The silence I had been hearing? It was never silence. It was just the calm before the storm.

Online training session for de-stubbing articles

Now, here is where you come in.

The contest officially launches 1st May 2026 and runs until 31st May 2026. Thirty-one days, one chance to write your name into the history of the Dagbani language.

You do not need to be a professor. You do not need to own a laptop. You do not need previous experience. All you need is a phone, a little time, and a heart that refuses to let Dagbani become a forgotten language on Google’s first page.

To the 17 warriors who showed up: You are legends. You have already won my heart. Thank you for making that night unforgettable.

To those who could not attend: We see you. We love you. No hard feelings at all. Our doors are wide open. One message to us, and we will personally guide you.

To everyone still reading: What are you waiting for? A sign? This is it.

The contest is short., just one month. But what we build in that month can last forever.

Imagine your child searching for something in Dagbani on Wikipedia – and finding a rich, beautiful article written by you. Imagine a student in Tamale citing your work. Imagine the world finally seeing that Dagbani is not dying. It is rising.

So here is my question to you.

Will you sit on the sidelines? Or will you join the 17 who have already taken the first step?

Contest period: 1st May – 31st May 2026

Reach out to us at: naajahinfo111@gmail.com

Let us build something our grandchildren will thank us for. Let us make some noise. Let us show them that Dagbani is very much alive.

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