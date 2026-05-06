The Power of Collaboration: How “WikiGap 2026” is Transforming the Swahili Wiktionary

In the world of open knowledge, numbers tell a story, but collaboration provides the soul. Between January and May 2026, Jenga Wikipedia ya Kiswahili (JWK) embarked on a mission to not only bridge the gender gap through the global WikiGap campaign but to fundamentally shift the landscape of the Swahili Wiktionary (Wikamusi).

Group photo during the Wiktionary event on 11th April 2026.

Our goal was clear: push the Swahili Wiktionary toward a historic 80,000 entries. Here is how we turned that ambition into reality through two distinct phases and a powerful community partnership.

Phase I: Setting the Pace

The first phase of our WikiGap campaign (January 6 – March 31) was a test of endurance. We focused on a curated list of articles for Wikipedia while simultaneously driving mass entries into Wiktionary.

According to our Phase I Outreach Dashboard, the results were staggering:

17,000 Articles Created (Total across projects)

(Total across projects) 23,400 Total Edits

157,000 Article Views

While Wikipedia saw a healthy growth of 1,460 new articles, the Swahili Wiktionary was the real star, receiving 15,600 new entries. This phase proved that our internal engine was strong, but to reach the 80K milestone, we needed to expand our circle.

Phase II: The “Unity is Strength” Workshop

The campaign reached its turning point on April 11, 2026, at the UDSM New Library (Room 221). This wasn’t just another workshop; it was a joint effort between JWK and the Wikimedians of Arusha Community.

The seeds for this collaboration were sown during the National Retreat in Zanzibar in late March. Eben, the leader of the Arusha Community, expressed a strong desire for his team to learn the technical intricacies of Wiktionary. We answered that call. Led by Dr. Aneth David and supported by Anuary Rajabu (Wikimedia Tabora), we hosted a session that bridged geographical and technical gaps.

The impact of this partnership is immortalized in our Phase II Outreach Dashboard:

Editors: Jumped from 16 to 45 .

Jumped from 16 to . Wiktionary Growth: 7,940 new articles created in just one month.

created in just one month. Multimedia: 124 uploads to Wikimedia Commons, adding much-needed visual context to our work.

Why This Matters

Since 2024, Jenga Wikipedia ya Kiswahili has stood out as the only affiliate in the region with a strong, deliberate focus on Wiktionary. The moment the Arusha Community joined this specialized effort felt like a genuine source of encouragement—a sign that collective energy was beginning to take shape.

When we separated the data, the picture became clearer. A dedicated core of editors kept the Wikipedia engine running, producing 135 new articles in Phase II. But the real wave of energy came from Wiktionary. Out of 22 joint editors, the majority directed their efforts toward the dictionary project. This editorial onslaught resulted in more than 356,000 new words added in Phase II alone.

The numbers tell the story: Wikipedia continues to grow steadily, but Wiktionary has become the arena where collective passion translates into exponential impact. What began as a niche focus is now a movement redefining how regional content expands online.

Conclusion

The third quarter of 2026 has proven that the Swahili movement is no longer just about individual contributions; it is about strategic alliances. As we reach for the 80,000-entry mark, we carry with us the lesson that Umoja ni Nguvu (Unity is Strength).

When we share skills across Arusha, Tabora, and Dar es Salaam, the Swahili language doesn’t just survive online—it thrives. See the milestone diary here: Wiktionary:Matukio ya hivi karibuni – Wiktionary

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