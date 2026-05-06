Wikimedia Spain Annual Report 2025: a stronger community, greater diversity and growth that sets the course

The Wikimedia Spain Annual Report 2025 reflects a year of sustained growth, in which the community, partnerships and organisational capacity have been strengthened to continue expanding access to free knowledge. What its pages reflect is not merely activity: it is the consolidation of a collective project that is gaining in scope, diversity and impact.

Throughout 2025, Wikimedia Spain has driven forward its main strategic priorities: education and digital literacy, reducing the gender gap, raising the profile of rural areas, and promoting linguistic and thematic diversity. At the same time, it has strengthened collaboration with cultural, educational and scientific institutions.

Measurable growth, real impact

This progress translates into tangible results. Activity across Wikimedia projects grew significantly, with a 142.94% increase in edited pages compared to 2023 and a 263.41% rise in new pages. These figures reflect the efforts to generate relevant content and bridge representation gaps.

The impact is also evident in the diversity of participants and the content produced. In 2025, the proportion of women taking part in our activities reached 49.63%, reflecting an increasingly balanced environment. Women’s participation remained stable compared to 2024 and increased by 69.16% compared to 2023, whilst the number of new female participants rose by 36.57%. Articles focusing on women increased by 120.66% compared to 2023, driven by edit-a-thons, workshops and competitions.

Furthermore, the resources available on Wikimedia Commons increased by 22%, reinforcing open access to multimedia content.

Strengthening the foundations for better growth

But 2025 has not only been a year of outward growth. It has also been a key year for consolidating the organisation’s internal foundations.

Progress has been made in strengthening governance, improving internal knowledge management, organisational planning and exploring new sources of funding. This work is essential to sustaining and expanding our impact in the coming years.

A shared mission

As a national chapter, Wikimedia Spain continues to promote Wikimedia projects, support the local community and work alongside individuals and institutions to foster culture, education and open knowledge.

The mission is clear: to champion equal access to knowledge and education, and to move towards a world in which everyone can freely create, share and use knowledge.

This Wikimedia Spain 2025 Annual Report is also an opportunity to recognise all the people, communities and institutions that have been part of this process.

Their commitment and collaboration make every step forward possible. Because free knowledge is not built alone: it is built as a community.

Read the full report

The Wikimedia Spain 2025 Annual Report is freely available. You can read the full report on Wikimedia Commons, where it has been published for viewing and downloading.

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