Africa Wiki Women partners with Wikimedia User Group Nigeria, advances WikiGap 2026

Closing the gender gap in knowledge remains a shared priority across the Wikimedia movement. In Nigeria, this commitment came to life through the implementation of WikiGap 2026, led by Wikimedia User Group Nigeria in collaboration with the Embassy of Sweden in Nigeria, and supported by Africa Wiki Women as a strategic partner.

WikiGap is a global initiative that seeks to increase the visibility of women on Wikipedia by improving the quantity and quality of content about women. In Nigeria, the campaign focused on engaging women journalists and media professionals, key actors in shaping narratives and producing reliable sources that inform Wikipedia’s content.

Africa Wiki Women’s role: Training and capacity building

As part of this partnership, Africa Wiki Women led a focused training session for women journalists, centered on the importance of reliable sourcing and its role in strengthening Wikipedia’s credibility.

Participants were introduced to the fundamentals of identifying and using credible sources, with practical guidance on how these sources influence notability, verifiability, and article quality on Wikipedia. The session also included hands-on, beginner-friendly editing, enabling participants to take their first steps as contributors.

By combining theory with practice, the training created an entry point for journalists to transition from content creators to active contributors within the open knowledge ecosystem.

Supporting programme delivery and event facilitation

In addition to leading the training, Africa Wiki Women contributed to the broader programme through event facilitation and coordination.

Representing the community, Airat Abdul Rahmon, Community Engagement Lead for Newbies, had the honour of anchoring the WikiGap 2026 symposium and close-out event, helping to guide conversations and maintain engagement throughout the programme.

The symposium was hosted by HE, Anna Westerholm, and brought together stakeholders from across media, development, and the Wikimedia movement to reflect on the role of collaboration in advancing knowledge equity.

A key feature of the symposium was a panel discussion with distinguished speakers, including

Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria Mrs Omolayo Ogunsiji- Executive Director, Wikimedia Nigeria Dr. Neemat Abdulrahim – Director, Education Resource Centre, FCTA Abuja Aramide Ayodeji Alakija Ajeh- CEO, Women FM 91.7

The discussion explored how storytelling, media visibility, and access to platforms can shape the representation of women in public knowledge spaces.

Another highlight was the announcement of the edit-a-thon winners, recognizing contributors whose work is already improving the representation of women on Wikipedia.

Strengthening collaboration for knowledge equity

This partnership reflects the growing importance of collaboration between Wikimedia affiliates, civil society organizations, and institutional partners in addressing systemic gaps in knowledge.

Through its role in training and programme delivery, Africa Wiki Women continues to contribute to building a more inclusive and representative knowledge ecosystem, one where African women’s stories are better documented, sourced, and shared with the world. Shoot us an email to partner and collaborate with us: info@africawikiwomen.org | khairat-a@africawikiwomen.org.

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