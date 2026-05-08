Behind the scenes at meemoo: how a Wikimedian in Residence transformed data, workflows and perspectives

When meemoo welcomed a Wikimedian in Residence for the first time, the goal seemed clear: make a large part of its Art in Flanders collection available on Wikimedia platforms. Six months later, the results tell a much richer story.

More than 12,000 images were uploaded to Wikimedia Commons, linked with structured data on Wikidata, and gradually integrated into Wikipedia articles. But according to Bart Magnus from meemoo, the most significant impact happened behind the scenes.

“Working at scale forced us to look critically at our own data,” he explains. “We discovered inconsistencies and gaps that we hadn’t noticed before. Improving our metadata turned out to be just as valuable as sharing the images themselves.”

For Wikimedian in Residence Didier Mellaerts-Avila, the experience was equally transformative. “I underestimated how central metadata would be,” he reflects. “You’re not just uploading images, you’re building connections between datasets, platforms, and communities. It requires patience, research, and a deep understanding of the collection.”

The project also highlighted the importance, and limitations, of measuring impact. While upload numbers are impressive, they only tell part of the story. “The real impact comes later,” Didier notes. “When the community starts reusing images, when they appear in articles, when they reach new audiences. That’s when the snowball effect begins.”

Beyond technical and quantitative outcomes, the residency sparked important institutional conversations. Questions around sensitive collections, such as colonial heritage, required careful consideration. “You can’t just publish everything without context,” says Bart. “It pushes you to reflect on your role as a cultural institution.”

The residency was made possible through the Friends of Wikimedia Belgium Fund, managed by the King Baudouin Foundation, which removes financial barriers for organizations willing to explore this model.

One of the key takeaways? Time matters. “Six months is long enough to create real impact,” Bart emphasizes. “It allows you to go beyond experiments and actually improve processes.”

For Didier, the human aspect stands out just as much. “The Wikimedia community is incredibly welcoming and supportive. If you’re interested in culture and technology, this kind of role is a unique opportunity to grow and contribute.”

His message to other institutions is clear: “Every organization can benefit from this. It’s not just about visibility, it’s about learning, improving, and connecting your collections to the world.”

Can you help us translate this article? In order for this article to reach as many people as possible we would like your help. Can you translate this article to get the message out? Start translation