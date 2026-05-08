Building Wikimedia Tools in Northern Nigeria: The Arewa TechCom Hackathon

Arewa Wikimedia Hackathon 2026

The Wikimedia technical ecosystem continues to grow globally, but in many regions, there is still a gap between contributors and tool builders. In Northern Nigeria, this gap is especially visible – while many people contribute to Wikimedia projects, fewer are involved in building tools and technical solutions.

To address this, the Arewa TechCom Hackathon 2026 was organized in Abuja as a focused effort to strengthen technical capacity and encourage hands-on participation in Wikimedia development.

The hackathon brought together developers, Wikimedians, and newcomers to collaborate on real-world challenges related to Wikidata and Wikimedia tools. Participants worked in teams, exploring ways to improve data quality, validate references, and build simple tools that support contributors.

One of the key tools showcased during the event was the Wikidata Reference Validator, a tool designed to identify broken or missing references in Wikidata. The demonstration helped participants understand how technical solutions can directly improve the quality and reliability of Wikimedia data.

Rather than focusing only on theory, the hackathon emphasized practical learning. Participants engaged in live coding sessions, explored the Wikimedia technical ecosystem, and worked on small but meaningful improvements to existing tools.

Beyond the technical work, the event also marked the growth of Arewa TechCom – a community focused on building and supporting Wikimedia developers in Northern Nigeria. The goal is to create a sustainable environment where contributors can move beyond editing and begin building tools that solve real problems.

The hackathon also contributed to onboarding new developers into Wikimedia technical spaces, introducing them to workflows, collaboration practices, and platforms such as Phabricator.

As a satellite event of the Wikimedia Hackathon, the Arewa TechCom Hackathon connects local efforts to the global Wikimedia technical community. It represents an important step toward making Wikimedia technical contributions more accessible and inclusive.

Looking ahead, the focus is on sustaining momentum – continuing tool development, supporting contributors, and expanding participation across the region.

The Arewa TechCom Hackathon demonstrates that with the right structure and support, it is possible to grow technical communities and build impactful tools within the Wikimedia movement.

Participants collaborating during the Arewa Wikimedia Hackathon 2026 in Abuja

Collaboration

The Arewa TechCom Hackathon demonstrates that with the right support and structure, it is possible to grow technical communities and build impactful tools within the Wikimedia movement.

As the community continues to grow, the focus remains on sustaining this momentum…supporting contributors, improving tools, and expanding participation across Northern Nigeria.

Through Arewa TechCom, we are not only contributing to Wikimedia projects, but also building a pathway for more developers to engage, collaborate, and create solutions that strengthen open knowledge.

To learn more or get involved, visit Arewa TechCom on Meta or explore the tools being developed.

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