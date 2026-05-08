Call for Self-Funded Registration Now Open – Language Diversity Conference 2026

Tochiprecious, CC BY-SA 4.0

We are pleased to announce that registrations are now open for self-funded participation in the Language Diversity Conference 2026.

This opportunity is intended for participants who plan to cover their own travel and accommodation costs while joining the conference in Ghana.

Application Timeline

Applications open: 8 May 2026

8 May 2026 Applications close: 19 June 2026 or when all available slots are filled.

19 June 2026 or when all available slots are filled. Application Link: APPLY HERE

Participation Process

Interested participants must first complete the self-funded participation application form.

For this first edition, registration is free and applications will be reviewed on:

a first-come, first-served basis ; and

; and completion of the required Trust & Safety review process by the Wikimedia Foundation.

Applicants will receive feedback and next steps, including instructions for completing conference registration using a voucher code.

Important Notes

There is no Participation Fee charged for this first edition of the conference.

Submitting an application does not automatically guarantee participation.

Registration confirmation will only be provided after the Trust & Safety review process is completed.

Self-funded participants are responsible for their own travel, accommodation, visa, and related expenses.

We encourage interested participants to apply early due to limited conference capacity.

We look forward to welcoming language communities, organisers, researchers, and contributors from across the Wikimedia movement and beyond.

APPLICATION LINK

APPLY HERE

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