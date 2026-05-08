Call for Self-Funded Registration Now Open – Language Diversity Conference 2026

We are pleased to announce that registrations are now open for self-funded participation in the Language Diversity Conference 2026.
This opportunity is intended for participants who plan to cover their own travel and accommodation costs while joining the conference in Ghana.
Application Timeline
- Applications open: 8 May 2026
- Applications close: 19 June 2026 or when all available slots are filled.
- Application Link: APPLY HERE
Participation Process
Interested participants must first complete the self-funded participation application form.
For this first edition, registration is free and applications will be reviewed on:
- a first-come, first-served basis; and
- completion of the required Trust & Safety review process by the Wikimedia Foundation.
Applicants will receive feedback and next steps, including instructions for completing conference registration using a voucher code.
Important Notes
- There is no Participation Fee charged for this first edition of the conference.
- Submitting an application does not automatically guarantee participation.
- Registration confirmation will only be provided after the Trust & Safety review process is completed.
- Self-funded participants are responsible for their own travel, accommodation, visa, and related expenses.
We encourage interested participants to apply early due to limited conference capacity.
We look forward to welcoming language communities, organisers, researchers, and contributors from across the Wikimedia movement and beyond.
APPLICATION LINK
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