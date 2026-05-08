Yemen Joins the Global Knowledge Map: Launching the Wikimedians of Yemen User Group & Celebrating Wikipedia 25

On a historic day for Yemeni digital content, volunteers and open-knowledge enthusiasts gathered on April 30, 2026, to celebrate a dual milestone: Wikipedia’s 25th anniversary and the official launch of the Wikimedians of Yemen User Group.

The event, organized by the user group and hosted by the University of Science and Technology in Sana’a, exceeded all expectations. While initially planned for a smaller audience, the turnout reached over 250 participants, including academics, journalists, and tech-savvy youth, reflecting a deep passion for free knowledge in Yemen.

Part of the event attendees.

A Cross-Border Knowledge Exchange

The event featured inspiring regional contributions that highlighted the power of the Arab Wikimedia community:

Eng. Ravan Al-Taie (Wikimedia Iraq) provided a comprehensive overview of the Wikimedia Foundation and its global projects.

Dr. Walaa Abdel Manaem (Wikimedia Egypt) shared the successful model of organized community work and the impact of user groups.

Eng. Rashad Al-Khamisi (Founder and Director of the Yemen Group) presented a vibrant vision for the local community’s future and its role in bridging the knowledge gap.

Dr. Iman Barakat explored the strategic integration of Arabic content enrichment within the era of Artificial Intelligence

Part of the Wikimedia Yemen team organizing the event.

Impact and Growth

The most significant outcome of the day was the community’s response: the group received over 20 new membership applications during the event. This surge of interest signals a promising start for a sustainable community dedicated to documenting Yemen’s heritage and science on the world’s largest encyclopedia.

“Wikipedia 25 in Yemen” was not just a one-day event; it was the birth of a strategic project to empower Yemeni voices and ensure our identity is accurately represented in the global digital landscape.

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