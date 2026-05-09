Brazil celebrates 25 years of Wikipedia and the model of a people-centered internet

At the end of 2025, Wikimedia Brasil began an ambitious initiative that is still ongoing: the development of an institutional communication strategy to mark our presence in the global movement celebrating Wikipedia’s 25th anniversary. Through actions across multiple platforms and channels, we aim to expand recognition and collective engagement with this digital public good, ensuring that more people not only read but also see themselves reflected in the project of the world’s largest open encyclopedia.

This milestone, which began in January 2026 and is expected to span a full year of celebrations, represents a victory in the digital space: the reaffirmation of a collective project that transforms how people share knowledge. Projects like Wikipedia counter the gradual concentration of knowledge within closed platforms and make a different kind of digital world possible; one in which knowledge is collective, maintained and protected by a global volunteer community, created with, by, and for people.

The process of designing the 25th anniversary celebrations of Wikipedia in Brazil had a particular feature: it was structured to highlight two equally important moments: first, Wikipedia’s anniversary on January 15, and second, the anniversary of the Portuguese-language Wikipedia on May 11. This publication focuses on the organization of the first phase of celebrations. Soon, we will complement this record with a second piece covering the next phase of Wikimedia Brasil’s actions.

The organizational process began in November 2025, when the communications team initiated planning for the dissemination strategy. After defining general objectives and selecting the core elements of the narrative to be highlighted, we moved on to designing a list of activities and relevant media spaces, followed by the development of an eight-month timeline. This allowed us to anticipate the urgency and requirements of pre-production, production, and post-production for each action.

Below is a summary of the main workstreams adopted:

Media Presence

To prepare traditional media outlets for the anniversary and generate awareness of what Wikipedia is and who makes it possible, we planned the production of two press releases. On December 15, we sent the first release announcing that one month remained until Wikipedia’s anniversary, which would be celebrated through a global live event. In the second week of January, we distributed the second release, presenting an overview of Wikipedia’s relevance in Brazil.

Both releases included quotes from editors to enrich the diversity of perspectives and build on previous communications about Wikipedia’s importance in scientific, cultural, and social contexts. With a focus on humanizing the processes of verifying and sharing knowledge, we highlighted stories about what it means to be part of a collaborative content governance model.

We also incorporated information on governance issues, the concept of Digital Public Goods, the need to regulate commercial platforms, the relationship with Artificial Intelligence, and the fight against disinformation, while emphasizing Wikipedia’s social impact on the democratization of information.

In addition to press releases, we conducted personalized outreach with some professionals from priority media outlets. As a result, dozens of articles about Wikipedia’s 25th anniversary were published across different media outlets, among which we highlight:

Beyond traditional media, the team also engaged influencers, journalists, and podcasters to position the anniversary as a catalyst for broader discussions about Wikipedia’s history and importance. Notable outcomes included interviews with Célio Costa Filho for Canal Tech and Alexander Hilsenbeck for the Science Arena portal.

Website and Social Media

In December, we launched a series of interviews with editors for the project “Get to know the stories of people who edit Wikipedia.” Initially intended to gather quotes for press releases and journalists, the richness of the material led us to expand the initiative into a more autonomous content effort.

To share the diversity of editors’ interests and contributions with our own community, each interview was turned into a complete feature, published on our institutional website and adapted into engaging social media content. Over two months, we published weekly posts aligned with the 25th anniversary visual identity.

These publications complemented a broader sequence of social media content planned in December 2025 for release between January and March. Based on a dedicated editorial calendar, we distributed materials celebrating Wikipedia, its pillars, its history, and its community. Content included posts on the importance of the public domain, free knowledge, and the human-centered nature of Wikimedia projects, as well as highlights of high-quality articles on various topics. They were all produced using the same visual identity, ensuring unity across the entire collection.

Some of the most impactful posts were produced in collaboration with Wikimedia chapters, user groups, and partners in Brazil and Latin America, showcasing the role of cultural, educational, and social organizations in building Wikipedia. These collaborations were arranged in advance, ensuring engagement even during a period typically marked by holidays. Additionally, Wikimedia Brasil’s Instagram profile spontaneously reposted and interacted with dozens of posts from affiliates and groups worldwide, strengthening the sense of belonging and global connection.

So far, more than 20 posts have been published, generating over 1,000 likes and 23,000 views on Instagram alone. All content was also shared through channels specifically aimed at the editing community, such as Wikipedia’s community discussion spaces and a Slack channel with around 150 editors.

Book: “Wikimedia in Brazil: The Power and Challenges of Free Knowledge”

As part of the celebrations, in early February we launched the book “Wikimedia in Brazil: The Power and Challenges of Free Knowledge,” featuring articles that trace the history and activities of the Wikimedia Movement in the country.

The publication brings together contributions from 40 authors, including professors, researchers, professionals, Wikimedians, and free knowledge advocates, across 15 chapters organized into three sections: Collaborative Communities, Education and Open Science, and Free Cultural Dissemination.

This is the first book in Brazil to present stories and accounts from individuals who have contributed to building knowledge within the Wiki ecosystem. The idea originated in 2023, inspired by Wikimedia Brasil’s 10th anniversary. The launch included a live event featuring a discussion with the book’s organizers and selected authors.

Challenges

Building a multi-front communication campaign requires a well-structured organization supported by a clear and detailed timeline. At the same time, it must remain flexible to adapt to emerging needs. Starting the process early, two months before Wikipedia’s anniversary, even with a team holiday period in between, facilitated its development alongside other organizational activities.

One of the main challenges was systematizing content, as many of the materials used to shape the narrative were dispersed across different Wikimedia Brasil projects and initiatives. There was no unified guiding document synthesizing our positioning and impact yet.

Another challenge involved tailoring outreach approaches, both in identifying and inviting editors for interviews and in engaging journalists, in order to foster stronger connections through messages aligned with each audience.

We also addressed topics not yet fully consolidated within the community, such as the relationship between the Wikimedia model and Artificial Intelligence. It was necessary to ensure relevance to broader public debates while sustaining long-term interest.

Despite reaching out to various influencers and digital channels outside traditional media circuits, we encountered difficulties in securing broader coverage in other online content spaces. This suggests a persistent level of skepticism toward the platform, highlighting the ongoing need to communicate Wikipedia’s positive impact.

Although Wikipedia has already been recognized as a Digital Public Good — a concept highlighted during WikiCon Brasil 2025, which we discussed in special communication resources — its broader dissemination and recognition still require sustained communication efforts.

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