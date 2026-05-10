WikiNusantara 2026 Celebrating Collaboration for Open Knowledge

Group photo on the first day of WikiNusantara 2026

WikiNusantara 2026, a conference bringing together Wikimedia volunteers from across Indonesia, returned for its fifth edition. Held on 11–12 April 2026 in Makassar, the event gathered 60 participants representing 21 communities from across the archipelago. Over the two-day gathering, participants met in person, shared experiences, discussed challenges, and explored opportunities for collaboration to strengthen the open knowledge movement in Indonesia. Makassar was chosen as the host city to encourage broader community participation, particularly from Eastern Indonesia. Its rich cultural diversity provided a meaningful background for celebrating the diversity of knowledge at WikiNusantara 2026.

Diversity, Creativity, and Sustainability

The theme of WikiNusantara 2026, “Diversity, Creativity, and Sustainability” reflects the direction of the Wikimedia movement in Indonesia. It highlights the diversity of contributors, the spirit of continuous creation, and the importance of sustaining the movement over time. The community’s strength lies in its diverse backgrounds, while contributions through editing, programs, and research reflect active volunteer engagement. At the same time, sustainability remains a key priority, particularly in supporting the growth of new contributors and ensuring the continuity of open knowledge initiatives.

Collaboration with Researchers and Hasanuddin University

Pre-conference at Hasanuddin University

One of the new highlights of this year’s WikiNusantara was the involvement of researchers and academic institutions as stakeholders in advancing open knowledge. The program began with a pre-conference on April 10, held in collaboration with Hasanuddin University. This session introduced students to Wikimedia projects and their potential applications in academic work. Through workshops, participants gained hands-on experience editing Wikipedia, Wikidata, and Wikimedia Commons, while learning how open knowledge is created, maintained, and shared.

The pre-conference also featured a discussion session titled Dunia Wiki, which explored how Wikimedia projects can support research and contribute to language preservation. Speakers included Dr. Ika Alfina (University of Indonesia), who presented on using Wikipedia and Wikidata for NLP through the development of a Javanese Dependency Treebank, and Prof. Dr. Nur Aini Rakhmawati (Sepuluh Nopember Institute of Technology), who discussed The Peace on Your Plate: How Linked Data is Revolutionizing Halal Transparency.

The discussion continued with the theme Utamakan Bahasa Indonesia, Lestarikan Bahasa Daerah, featuring Ivan Lanin and Prof. Dr. Muhlis Hadrawi. This session highlighted both the challenges and opportunities of preserving local languages in the digital era. Overall, the pre-conference served as an important step in encouraging greater involvement from younger generations in the open knowledge movement.

A Space for Sharing and Community Collaboration

Presentation sessions at WikiNusantara 2026

The main conference focused on building connections and exchanging experiences among communities. The first day opened with WikiNusantara Talk, featuring Makassar Heritage Society (MAHESTY) and the Aliansi Masyarakat Adat Nusantara (AMAN), highlighting the importance of documenting local knowledge in digital spaces. This was followed by research presentations, which explored how Wikimedia projects can be used in academic research. Participants then joined community presentations and workshops before taking part in a photowalk activity. On the second day, discussions continued through sessions led by Wikimedia Indonesia, an edit-a-thon, and an open forum. These sessions provided space for participants to share insights, practices, and experiences from their respective communities.

Experiencing Local Culture through Photowalk and Community Night

Paraga dance performance

Introducing Makassar’s local culture was an important part of WikiNusantara 2026. One of the highlights was the photowalk, where participants visited the 99 Domes Mosque and Fort Rotterdam to document the city’s landscapes, architecture, and historical sites. This activity provided a direct cultural experience while also producing visual content that was later uploaded during the edit-a-thon as contributions to Wikimedia Commons.

Cultural elements were also featured during the community night, a new addition to WikiNusantara. A Paraga dance performance showcased a dynamic traditional game involving a rattan ball, followed by a session introducing Makassar’s cultural heritage. This event allowed participants to better understand the local context while building connections and reflecting together as a community.

Challenges and Adaptation

Like many community events, WikiNusantara 2026 faced several challenges, including access restrictions affecting Wikimedia authentication pages. This required adjustments in how activities were conducted, with greater attention to safety and privacy considerations. At the same time, these challenges opened space for discussions on possible solutions and shared strategies, which were later explored further in the open forum.

The diversity of participants, in terms of both experience and needs, was also an important consideration in designing the program. To address this, the organizing team conducted a pre-conference survey, invited session submissions from participants, and curated the program to ensure it remained relevant and inclusive.

Closing the Gathering, Continuing the Movement

Group photo on the second day of WikiNusantara 2026

WikiNusantara 2026 demonstrated that a community gathering is not only a space for sharing knowledge but also an opportunity to gain a deeper understanding of how different communities work, along with their challenges and needs. The program also showed that collaboration in the open knowledge movement grows not only through formal sessions but also through informal interactions, including conversations, shared practices, and moments of connection throughout the event.

In the end, WikiNusantara 2026 shows that open knowledge thrives through sustained collaboration, not just a single gathering. From Makassar, this spirit continues to grow, encouraging ongoing collaboration and expanding opportunities for knowledge to be freely accessible to everyone.

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