Wikipedia 101 Workshops, Editathons & Earth Month Highlights: April @ WMGH

Participants of the English Wikipedia 101 Workshop hosted by Wikimedia Ghana User Group in Ho. Photo by: Owula kpakpo, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Wikimedia Ghana User Group (WMGH) is thrilled to share updates from our English Wikipedia 101 Workshop in Ho (Volta Region, Ghana), the return of our bi-weekly editathons to their usual format, highlights from Earth Month activities and upcoming English Wikipedia editing workshops scheduled for May across five regions in Ghana.

English Wikipedia 101 Workshop- Ho

WMGH hosted an English Wikipedia 101 Workshop in Ho in the Volta region of Ghana, on 11th April 2026, introducing new editors to Wikipedia editing in a practical, hands-on session that encouraged active participation throughout.

A participant editing during the workshop! Photo by: Owula kpakpo, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

One of the most encouraging highlights of the workshop was the increased participation of women, following our activities in March focused on enabling more women to contribute to Wikipedia.

We look forward to welcoming more editors in our upcoming workshops in May!

Editathons Resume After Month-Long Women-Only Sessions

Editathons are back to business as usual!

Bi-weekly editathons have resumed their usual format after our month-long women-only sessions in March. Our editathons are open to all WMGH community members, both new and experienced editors and take place every Tuesday and Thursday from 7:00–8:00 PM GMT. Together, participants continue to improve and expand content about Ghana on Wikipedia.

Earth Month Pop-Up at the Work From Home Workspace

To mark Earth Month, the Work From Home Workspace, which also hosts the Wikimedia Ghana User Group office, held a pop up throughout April. Local vendors offered plants and plant care supplies on sale as a way to encourage more environmentally conscious habits.

The Work From Home Workspace is available for free use by members of the Wikimedia Ghana User Group for open knowledge activities, including Wikimedia-related and other social events. Email team@wmgh.org for more information.

Upcoming: English Wikipedia 101 Workshops in May

Our regional English Wikipedia 101 Workshops for new editors will be most active in May as we expand to five regions in Ghana.

Find the full schedule below:

Photo by: Pnelson (WMGH), CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Share this opportunity to people in these regions interested in contributing to Wikipedia. By doing so, you help us reach and equip more people to contribute to free knowledge and improve content about Ghana online! Email team@wmgh.org for more information.

Looking Ahead

With the end of our grant year approaching, we look forward to a strong finish with active community participation in editathons and the addition of more contributors to free knowledge through our English Wikipedia 101 Workshops.

As always, we thank all our contributors for every edit and effort that helps expand the sum of all free knowledge.

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