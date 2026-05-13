Pioneering Her Right: AWW April Skill Up Workshop 2026

What does it really take to claim your space and make it count?

For many women in the digital space, the challenge is not just showing up, but being seen, heard, and represented accurately. This question set the tone for the Africa Wiki Women (AWW) April Skill Up Workshop, themed “Pioneering Her Right.”

Held on 11 April 2026 and moderated by Ann Veronicah, the session brought together 126 registered participants from Nigeria, Tanzania, India, Madagascar, USA, Zimbabwe, Cameroon, Kenya, South Sudan, and beyond for an engaging conversation on how digital platforms, particularly Wikimedia projects, can advance equity, amplify voices, and shape narratives.

Setting the Tone: Claiming Space

The session opened with an interactive icebreaker that invited participants to reflect on what “claiming your space” means to them. Words like confidence, visibility, voice, impact, and freedom quickly filled the screen capturing both the aspirations and realities of women navigating digital spaces.

Participants also shared honest reflections on their level of confidence in using digital spaces, barriers they face, from lack of Knowledge to low self esteem and fear of criticism. This moment of openness created a strong foundation for the session, one rooted in shared experiences and collective growth.

Learning from Experience

The workshop was led by Rosie Stephenson-Goodknight, a longtime Wikipedian, administrator, and advocate for gender equity. Drawing from her experience, she guided participants through practical ways to challenge gender bias and improve representation on Wikipedia.

The session moved beyond theory into practical application, introducing participants to strategies for high-impact editing, identifying reliable sources, and navigating common challenges such as content disputes and editorial disagreements. The importance of community conduct was also emphasized highlighting how collaboration, respect, and consensus-building are essential for sustaining meaningful contributions.

At its core, the session explored how contributors can move from simply editing to intentionally shaping knowledge, ensuring that women’s stories are not only included, but told accurately and meaningfully. Participants also gained insight into pathways for growth within the Wikimedia movement, including becoming trusted editors and taking on advanced roles.

More importantly, the conversation grounded these skills in purpose. Representation on digital platforms shapes how stories are told and whose stories are told. For many African women, contributing to Wikimedia is not just about adding content, but about reclaiming narratives, preserving knowledge, and creating visibility for future generations.

“Pioneering Her Right” served as a reminder that digital spaces are not neutral, they are shaped by those who participate. And when more women contribute, the knowledge ecosystem becomes richer, more inclusive, and more reflective of diverse realities.

Snapshot of AWW April SkillUp Workshop Presentation slides

Snapshot of AWW April SkillUp Workshop Presentation slides

Snapshot of AWW April SkillUp Workshop Presentation slides

Key Takeaways

Participants left the session with:

A clearer understanding of gender bias on Wikipedia and how to address it



Increased confidence in editing and contributing meaningfully



Awareness of pathways to advanced roles within the Wikimedia movement



Practical strategies for high-impact editing and conflict resolution



From Learning to Action

To encourage practical application beyond the workshop, Africa Wiki Women is hosting the April Skill Up Edit-a-thon on Women’s Rights from 13 April to 13 May 2026. This month’s focus highlights women who have championed rights, influenced policies, and driven initiatives that protect, empower, and improve the lives of women globally. Participants are encouraged to create or expand articles that align with this theme, contributing to a more inclusive and representative knowledge ecosystem.

April SkillUp Edit-a-thon Flyer

Conclusion

The AWW April Skill Up Workshop, “Pioneering Her Right,” continues Africa Wiki Women’s mission to empower contributors and strengthen representation within the Wikimedia movement. As the community grows, so does its impact, creating spaces where African women are not just participants, but leaders and change makers in shaping global knowledge. Because claiming your space is only the beginning, what you do with it is what truly counts.

Missed the session or want to revisit the conversation? The full recording of the AWW April Skill Up Workshop is available on YouTube. Watch the full session here:YouTube . Register to become an AWW member and follow us on LinkedIn, Spotify, Whats App, Instagram, and Facebook to stay updated on our activities and join future sessions as we continue learning, growing, and shaping knowledge together.

Archive notice: This is an archived post from blog.wikimedia.org, which operated under different editorial and content guidelines than Diff.

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