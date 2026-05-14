From Information Consumers to Creators of Open Knowledge: University Experiences with Wikimedia

After the first meetings of the Teaching Collaboration Network on Wikimedia projects and the release of a series of videos on educational experiences with Wikipedia, Wikidata, Wikimedia Commons, and OpenStreetMap, the academic community that began to take shape in 2025 is now taking a new collective step: the publication of the book: Innovación docente con Wikimedia. Experiencias compartidas en las universidades españolas.

The book brings together 25 experiences developed at various Spanish universities and demonstrates how Wikimedia projects can be integrated into higher education as tools for developing digital skills, media literacy, information verification, open science, collaborative work, and the social transfer of knowledge.

The book was initiated by InnovaWiki, a teaching innovation group focused on Wikimedia projects affiliated with Rey Juan Carlos University, and published as open access by Academia Abierta. The publication is the result of collaborative work by an inter-university network of educators committed to open education, free culture, and the production of open knowledge. The volume was coordinated by Florencia Claes, head of the InnovaWiki group.

One of the main objectives of the volume is to facilitate the replicability of teaching experiences linked to Wikimedia. To this end, each chapter describes methodologies, objectives, tools used, and lessons learned from projects implemented in a wide variety of university contexts.

The experiences documented cover a wide range of disciplines and fields, including pathological anatomy, translation, journalism, archaeology, and humanitarian work, as well as projects focused on media literacy and fact-checking, teacher training, knowledge dissemination and transfer, cultural heritage, collaborative creation of multimedia content, and work with structured data and data visualization.

Beyond the classroom, many of the projects described share a common approach: students move beyond producing work intended solely for academic assessment and begin to participate in the creation of open, accessible, and publicly reusable content. In this way, teaching activities take on a social and public dimension that connects the university with the wider community.

The book also incorporates a transmedia dimension. The publication includes links to 17 videos and numerous educational resources publicly available on Wikipedia, Wikidata, and Wikimedia Commons, allowing readers to explore the content beyond the text itself.

The book will be presented on May 22 as part of the EduWiki Knowledge Showcase, an international event dedicated to education and Wikimedia projects.

This project is part of the activities of the Teaching Collaboration Network on Wikimedia in Higher Education (in Spanish) and strengthens an academic community interested in new forms of teaching based on collaboration, open knowledge, and public participation. This book, its organization, and layout are strongly inspired by “Wikimedia in Education. Wikimedia UK in partnership with the University of Edinburgh,” a work by Wikimedia UK, Ewan McAndrew (Wikimedian in Residence at the University of Edinburgh), and Dr. Sara Thomas (Program Manager, Wikimedia UK). CC BY SA 4.0. Available. We thank Sara and Ewan for their work and recommendations.

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