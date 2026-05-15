Programme submissions: Call for Speakers for the Queering Wiki 2026 Conference is now open

Poster Proposals Open – Queering Wikipedia 2026

The call for session proposal submissions for the Queering Wiki 2026 Conference, to be held in Montreal, Canada, is now open, and submissions can be made through Eventyay. The submission period remains open until 30 June 2026. The sessions will be in-person presentations, and successful applicants will be contacted after the submission period closes.

Participants are invited to propose sessions, workshops, and discussions that align with the conference theme, “Knowledge without Borders: Queer History and Queer Futures.” Queering Wiki 2026 is organized into three thematic streams, with tracks designed to navigate the intersections of our past, present, and the possibilities of our futures.

The tracks are:

Knowledge Without Borders: Bridging Geographies, Languages, and Genders

Queer Histories: Archives, Museums, and Historical Reparation

Queer Futures & Wild Ideas: Innovation and Exploration

You can find information about the three tracks on Meta-Wiki.

Session Formats

There are five session formats to choose from:

Poster Presentation (5 minutes)

Presentation and discussion with a poster. Posters should be available on Wikimedia Commons, formatted to A1 (59.4 × 84.1 cm / 23.39 × 33.11 in) for print, and submitted as .png or .svg files.

Presentation and discussion with a poster. Posters should be available on Wikimedia Commons, formatted to A1 (59.4 × 84.1 cm / 23.39 × 33.11 in) for print, and submitted as .png or .svg files. Lightning Talk (7–10 minutes)

Share your topic in 5–7 minutes, with an additional 3 minutes for Q&A.

Share your topic in 5–7 minutes, with an additional 3 minutes for Q&A. Presentation (15–20 minutes)

A traditional presentation on the topic of your interest, including slides — 15 minutes for presentation and 5 extra minutes for Q&A.

A traditional presentation on the topic of your interest, including slides — 15 minutes for presentation and 5 extra minutes for Q&A. Panel Discussion (45–60 minutes)

Three or more presenters sharing topics on a common theme, with an optional facilitator. Each presenter will have 10–15 minutes, followed by extra time for Q&A.

Three or more presenters sharing topics on a common theme, with an optional facilitator. Each presenter will have 10–15 minutes, followed by extra time for Q&A. Workshop (60–90 minutes)

An interactive, hands-on session where participants move beyond listening to actively practicing new skills or solving specific problems.

An interactive, hands-on session where participants move beyond listening to actively practicing new skills or solving specific problems. Strategy Session (60–90 minutes)

A facilitated discussion on how to engage local, regional, national, and/or global communities in LGBTIQ+ Wikimedia efforts. This time will be dedicated to meeting people with common goals and drafting a strategic plan for LGBTQ+ community engagement efforts.

You may submit your proposal in English, French, or Spanish. The Programming Team will review all submissions after the call closes and will communicate outcomes via email to all applicants.

Note: By submitting a proposal, you agree that:

Your proposal abstract and any associated slides or materials will be released under the Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 License; and

If accepted, your session may be broadcast and/or recorded and made available in audio and/or visual form under the same license.

If you prefer not to be filmed during your session, please indicate this as a special requirement when submitting your proposal.

Proposal Review Process

The Programme Committee will review all proposals.

Each submission will be evaluated based on several factors, including:

The potential impact and expected outcomes of the session;

The relevance and connection of the proposal to the conference theme or one of the focus areas; and

The level of anticipated community interest and participation.

Committee members will score each submission, and average scores will determine which proposals are accepted, based on the available programme schedule.

If there are multiple similar proposals covering the same topic, the Programme Committee may suggest merging sessions or collaborative presentations to ensure broader representation and reduce overlap.

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