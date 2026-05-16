From Learner to Contributor: How I found my voice on Wikimedia through Mentorship

Participating in the On-Wiki Skills Mentorship Programme organized by African Wiki Women was a transformative experience that shaped my understanding of open knowledge and digital collaboration.

How it all started

At the beginning of the programme, I was eager but had limited knowledge of how Wikimedia platforms work. The training provided a welcoming and supportive environment where I could learn, ask questions, and grow alongside other participants.

Skills I gained

Throughout the three-month training, I developed several important skills. Wikipedia Editing; I learned how to create and edit articles, ensuring they are well-structured, neutral, and properly referenced. On Wikidata, I gained hands-on experience in adding and managing structured data, making information more accessible and interconnected. Also on Wikimedia Commons Uploads, I learned how to upload images, apply the right licenses, and organize files for global use.These skills have empowered me to actively contribute to the global knowledge ecosystem.

This is a testimonial graphic design for the On-Wiki Skills Mentorship Program Cohort 2 (2026)

Impact and Growth

The programme did not just teach technical skills, it also improved my research ability, critical thinking, and confidence in sharing knowledge. I became part of a community that is passionate about promoting African stories and ensuring representation online.

Recognition and Achievements

At the end of the programme, I received a certificate and testimonial in recognition of my dedication and successful participation. This achievement motivates me to continue contributing to Wikimedia projects and supporting open knowledge initiatives.

Conclusion

The On Wiki Skills Mentorship Programme has been a rewarding journey. It has equipped me with lifelong skills and inspired me to contribute meaningfully to the Wikimedia movement. I am proud to be part of a growing community working to make knowledge free and accessible to everyone. I would love to encourage all African female Wikimedians to apply for this program because apart from learning how to create and edit Wikipedia and Wikidata, you will also learn how to upload media on Commons and even the general guidelines for each projects.

Archive notice: This is an archived post from blog.wikimedia.org, which operated under different editorial and content guidelines than Diff.

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