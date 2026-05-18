Africa Wiki Challenge 2026:Water for Life in Africa

AWC 2026 Diff Banner, by 1Kdee22, via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0).

The Africa Wiki Challenge (AWC) 2026 marks a significant milestone in a growing continental effort to strengthen Africa’s presence in the global digital knowledge ecosystem. Under the theme “WATER FOR LIFE IN AFRICA”, this year’s edition calls on Africans and global contributors to document one of the continent’s most vital yet underrepresented realities—its water systems, sanitation infrastructure, and environmental water governance. Across Africa, water remains central to life, shaping health outcomes, agriculture, ecosystems, livelihoods, and economic development, yet much of this knowledge remains fragmented or absent from global platforms such as Wikipedia and its sister projects including Wikimedia Commons, Wikidata, and Wikivoyage.

Initiated by Open Foundation West Africa in 2021, the Africa Wiki Challenge has evolved into a pan-African knowledge movement spanning over 30 countries and engaging hundreds of editors across the continent and diaspora. It was created to address the persistent gap in Africa’s digital representation, where African content and contributors remain significantly underrepresented in comparison to global averages. Through collaborative editing, media contributions, and structured data development, the campaign has already contributed to thousands of new and improved articles, strengthening Africa’s visibility online and advancing the principle that Africans must be the primary narrators of their own stories. The 2026 theme builds on this mission by focusing specifically on water an essential resource that is deeply tied to climate resilience, public health, sustainable development, and social equity across African communities.

This year’s focus, “Water for Life in Africa,” aligns with the African Union’s Agenda 2063 vision and broader continental development priorities, emphasizing the need for sustainable management and equitable access to water resources. Participants will be encouraged to create, improve, and enrich content related to rivers, lakes, wetlands, groundwater systems, sanitation infrastructure, water supply systems, climate change impacts on water availability, water governance policies, indigenous water management practices, and innovative community-led solutions addressing water challenges. The challenge also highlights sanitation systems and hygiene infrastructure, which remain critical in many regions where access is still limited or unevenly distributed.

Adam Jones from Kelowna, BC, Canada, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons

Campaign Details

Scheduled to run from 28 May to 30 June 2026, the Africa Wiki Challenge 2026 will empower students, researchers, journalists, environmental advocates, and Wikimedia volunteers to contribute across multiple platforms including Wikipedia, Wikimedia Commons, Wikidata, and Wikivoyage.

Participants can:

create and improve articles on Africa’s water resources and sanitation systems, helping close critical content gaps

upload photos, videos, and media that visually document water infrastructure and environmental realities across communities

contribute structured data and knowledge that improves visibility, accessibility, and global understanding of Africa’s water and environmental heritage

The campaign officially launches on Thursday, 28 May 2026 through a virtual event that will introduce the theme, participation guidelines, and collaboration opportunities for contributors across the continent and beyond. Participants can join the launch session via: Join Africa Wiki Challenge 2026 Launch Webinar.

Ultimately, the Africa Wiki Challenge 2026 is more than a documentation initiative—it is a collective effort to preserve Africa’s liquid heritage, amplify local knowledge systems, and ensure that the continent’s water story is told accurately, visibly, and by its own people. Through sustained participation, the initiative strengthens Africa’s voice in the global knowledge commons while contributing meaningfully to sustainability, education, and digital inclusion across the continent.

Register now! Join the Africa Wiki Challenge 2026, and let’s help document and tell the stories of water, communities, and change across Africa.

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