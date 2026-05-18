Documenting Rites and Rituals in Upper West Ghana: Wiki Loves Africa 2026 in Wa

By: Zakaria Tunsung, Vision L1, Yaw tuba, Umar Asiya, and Daara Original

As part of the global celebration of Wiki Loves Africa 2026, the Wali Wikimedians Community, in collaboration with the Dagaare Wikimedians Community, successfully localized the campaign in Wa, bringing the theme “Rites and Rituals” to life in Ghana’s Upper West Region.

PhotoWalk Across Wa and Beyond

On April 25, 2026, a group of dedicated volunteers and photographers embarked on a vibrant PhotoWalk across Wa and its surrounding communities. Their first stop was the bustling Wa Fadama Market, where they documented culturally significant items associated with traditional rites and rituals. The market offered a rich visual archive of objects used in ceremonies, reflecting the deep cultural identity of the people.

Photo Walk participants

Capturing the Kalibi Ganlaa Festival in Sankana

The documentation extended beyond Wa as participants traveled to Sankana to capture the Kalibi Ganlaa Festival, one of the region’s most unique cultural celebrations. The 2026 edition, held under the theme “From Survival to Sustainability,” commemorated the community’s historic resistance against 19th-century slave raiders.

Photographers captured powerful moments including traditional war dances, rhythmic drumming, and the durbar of chiefs—each symbolizing Sankana’s resilience and enduring heritage.

Sitting posture Chiefs at Kalibi festival

The festival also drew notable dignitaries, including Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang and Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, highlighting its national significance.

Collaborative Upload Session

After the field activities, participants reconvened at the Catholic Diocesan Guest House for a collaborative upload session. This provided an opportunity for hands-on support, peer learning, and collective contribution to Wikimedia Commons.

Photo upload and refreshment session

Impact and Contributions

The initiative resulted in the successful upload of 447 high-quality images to Wikimedia Commons. These contributions not only align with the 2026 theme “Rites and Rituals” but also help preserve and amplify the cultural heritage of communities in the Upper West Region for a global audience.

Key Take Away

By decentralizing Wiki Loves Africa 2026 to Wa and its environs, the Wali and Dagaare Wikimedians Communities demonstrated the power of grassroots collaboration in documenting underrepresented cultures. Their efforts ensure that the stories, traditions, and identities of the Upper West Region are visible, accessible, and preserved on global platforms.

Gallery

Participants at Wa Fadama Market

Traditional individual’s gods

Kalibi warrior attire

Vice Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang

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