Language Diversity Hub Workshop: Wiki Admin 101 for Language Communities

The Wikimedia Language Diversity Hub is excited to announce an upcoming online workshop: Wiki Admin 101 for Language Communities, scheduled for May 30, 2026, from 12:00 PM to 1:30 PM UTC. This event is designed to support emerging and underrepresented Wikimedia language communities by introducing them to the fundamentals of Wikimedia project administration and user-extended rights.

Photo Credit: Guillermo Carlos Gómez, CC BY-SA at Wikimania Pre-Conference 2025

As more indigenous, minority, and under-resourced language communities establish and grow Wikimedia projects, there is an increasing need for capacity building around administrative responsibilities and community project management. This training aims to provide contributors with practical knowledge and tools that can help strengthen the sustainability and effectiveness of their language communities within the Wikimedia movement.

The session will introduce participants to the roles and responsibilities of Wikimedia administrators, including page protection, vandalism management, deletion processes, user rights, moderation practices, and transparent community decision-making. Participants will also gain insight into how healthy governance structures can support collaboration, trust, and long-term community growth.

The workshop is particularly relevant for contributors working within the Wikimedia Incubator, newly approved Wikimedia projects, and communities preparing for future project growth. Through interactive discussions and practical demonstrations, attendees will learn how administrative tools can be used to maintain quality content while fostering inclusive and welcoming community spaces.

The event forms part of the broader work of the Wikimedia Language Diversity Hub in supporting linguistic diversity across Wikimedia projects. The Hub continues to organize mentorship programs, technical workshops, and collaborative learning opportunities that empower communities working in indigenous and marginalized languages.

DATE and TIME: Saturday, May 30, 2026, from 12:00 PM to 1:30 PM UTC.

Community members interested in participating can learn more and register through the event page on Meta-Wiki:

Wiki Admin 101 for Language Communities Event Page

To learn more about the Wikimedia Language Diversity Hub and its ongoing initiatives, visit:

Wikimedia Language Diversity Hub

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