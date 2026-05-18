Through a Mobile Lens: My Contribution to Wiki Science Competition 2025 in India

When I joined the Wiki Science Competition 2025 in India, I wanted to show that meaningful scientific documentation can also be created through a mobile phone camera. What began as a simple participation journey eventually became one of the most memorable Wikimedia experiences for me.

The competition, organized as India’s first national edition of the international Wiki Science Competition, invited contributors to upload freely licensed scientific photographs to Wikimedia Commons⁠. The initiative focused on science communication, open knowledge, biodiversity, laboratory documentation, scientific instruments, and educational visual media

During the competition period, I uploaded a total of 335 photographs, becoming the highest uploader in the competition according to the MIST analytics dashboard. My uploads focused primarily on scientific instruments, laboratory equipment, preserved biological specimens, educational models, and technical objects that are rarely documented comprehensively on Wikimedia Commons.

Recognition in the Mobile Category

One of the most exciting moments of the competition was seeing four of my photographs recognized in the final rankings announced by the organizers.

In the official Mobile Photography category results:

Rank 1 Winner: Sun Dial

Rank 4 Winner: Amphibian Specimens

Additionally, in the Special Mention section of the Mobile category:

Rank 1 Special Mention: Cylindrical Cam and Swash Plate

Rank 4 Special Mention: CBC Analyzer

These recognitions represented a wide range of scientific subjects — from historical scientific instruments and zoological specimens to engineering mechanisms and medical laboratory equipment. For me, this diversity reflected one of the core strengths of Wikimedia Commons: the ability to preserve educationally valuable visual knowledge across disciplines.

Why This Competition Was Special

The competition was not only about rankings or upload numbers. It helped me understand how Wikimedia projects can preserve and share scientific knowledge openly with the world. Many scientific objects and educational models found in classrooms, laboratories, and institutions are rarely documented on Wikimedia Commons, especially from India.

Through this experience, I also learned:

how to create encyclopedic scientific photographs,

the importance of descriptive metadata and categories,

how freely licensed media supports education globally,

and how mobile photography can contribute meaningfully to open knowledge.

The competition itself received more than 3,699 uploaded files from 473 of contributors across India, making the inaugural national edition a significant achievement for the Wikimedia science community in India.

Looking Ahead

Participating in the Wiki Science Competition 2025 in India motivated me to continue contributing educational and scientific content to Wikimedia Commons. I hope more contributors, especially mobile photographers, students, and new Wikimedians, will participate in future science-themed Wikimedia campaigns and help document India’s scientific heritage for everyone.

Collections

Mirror Maze Riddle of Ridleys Preserved Monitor Lizards Marabou Stork and Eggs Exhibit

Elephant Bird’s Egg Magic Water Tap Kesavardhini Flower Plant Pattachitra painting

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