International Roma Day Edit-a-thon 2026

On the occasion of International Roma Day, Wikimedia Serbia organized the seventh global edit-a-thon where Wikipedia volunteers around the world wrote and improved articles on Roma people and their history and culture. This year’s edit-a-thon was supported by Wikimedia Serbia, Wikimedians of Albanian Language User Group, Wikimedia Community User Group Greece, WikiDonne, Wikimedians of Romania and Moldova, Wikimedians of Republic of Srpska, Wikimedia MKD, Wikimedia Community User Group Turkey and Wikimedia Suomi. The goal of this campaign is to fight prejudice and discrimination against Roma people by spreading knowledge on Wikipedia and other Wiki projects.

In accordance with the experience from previous years, a page was created on Meta-Wiki with a table containing a list of articles showing whether they exist in the mentioned language edition of Wikipedia or not. The list included different subcategories of topics, which made the list much easier to observe and maneuver. This system allows participants to work on translating articles if sources and literature on a given item do not exist in their language. A lot of time has been invested in inviting Wikimedia affiliates and communities to join and support this event. We primarily focused on countries and regions with a significant Roma minority. Fortunately, the response was good, and many affiliations and user groups organized a local version of this campaign.

The edit-a-thon lasted from the 1st until the 15th of April. We proudly announce that this year we had another successful edit-a-thon, as 64 participants from 10 language versions of Wikipedia wrote 184, and improved 35 articles. Moreover, the Turkish, Romanian and North Macedonian Wikipedia communities had especially significant contributions to this event.

“Participation in the campaign on the occasion of International Roma Day is important because it contributes to greater visibility of Romani history, culture and significant figures on Wikipedia. By writing and updating articles, we help preserve knowledge, fight prejudice and create more accessible and diverse content for all readers. Wikipedia, as a space of free knowledge, should be a place for all communities and all voices. This campaign reminds us of how important it is for every community to have its place in free knowledge.“

– Jelena Sara, Wikimedians of Republic of Srpska

For a couple of years now, articles on Romani people and their culture have been an integral part of the CEE Spring competition, so editors from Central and Eastern Europe who are interested can contribute to this topic and participate in their local competitions until May 31st. We certainly invite you, whenever you have time, to write an article on Wikipedia on the topic of any minority or marginalized group of people to reduce the existing knowledge gap.



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