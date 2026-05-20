CapX updates: new translation workspace and improved skills visualization

The CapX platform is continuously being improved by its team to better meet community needs. Recently, it received two major usability updates related to its skills framework.

Now users can translate CapX skills on the new Translate! page, a dedicated interface designed to simplify multilingual contributions. The Capacity Directory also received two new visualization formats, along with an improved skill search to make it easier to navigate.

More details below.

Expanding CapX multilingual access

Translating CapX is easy to do: by being connected to the TranslateWiki platform, anyone can easily translate the tool’s interface into any language using its translation system.

It’s now even simpler: you can also easily translate all skills by directly editing Metabase items in the tool.

When navigating the Capacity Directory you might open a skill card and notice that its name and description are not translated from English into your preferred language. In this case, a call-to-action will be displayed and you can click “Contribute” (translated as Menyumbang in Indonesian, as shown in the printscreen below) to open the window where you can easily add the corresponding translation.

Below, we show this process in three screenshots taken from the Indonesian (id) language interface.





Screenshots showing the workflow for translating directly within the CapX Capacity Directory. The interface is displayed in Indonesian (id). The images were taken on May 18, 2026.

In this case, translations are done one by one and serve as a way to contribute while browsing the Capacity Directory. However, now it is also possible to easily translate all capacities at once.

You may remember the tool created for the CapX Translat-a-thon 2025. It has now been fully integrated into the CapX platform and serves as a key support feature for improving linguistic equity across the tool. Moreover, by contributing translations to CapX skills, volunteers are also translating items in Metabase itself.

Go to the CapX menu and select Translate! to access the page. All the changes are automatically applied to Metabase itens via a dedicated bot, but users can also choose to associate their edits with their account by clicking “Connect Metabase”.

From the top bar, you can select the target language, search and filter skills, and sort results alphabetically or by translation status. Skills are displayed as cards showing their Metabase QID, reference information, and editable fields for the label and description. After entering your translation, click “Save” to submit your changes.

Note that on the Translate! page, you can translate skills into multiple languages while keeping the interface in your preferred language. In the screenshot below, we see the option to translate into Indonesian (id), while the interface is displayed in English.

Screenshot showing the Translate! page. The interface is displayed in English and the skills are being translated into Indonesian (id). The images were taken on May 14, 2026.

As you can see, contributing to CapX’s linguistic diversity has never been easier. What are you waiting for to get involved?

If you need further assistance, you can access the CapX User Guide on Meta-wiki with a complete step-by-step tutorial on how to translate CapX’s interface and skills.

More intuitive and interactive ways to explore skills

The Capacity Directory is the core of the tool, containing skills, knowledge, and abilities related to the Wikimedia Movement. These are central to CapX, as user, organization, and event profiles are organized and filtered around them.

The updated interface makes exploring skills more intuitive and interactive, offering improved ways to browse and visualize the whole directory. To access it, click the menu and select Capacity Directory.

You can now explore the CapX skills in four different ways: as themed cards, in a tree view, by thematic categories, or using the search bar for quick and direct access.

In the search bar, simply start typing to see related options automatically being filtered. The new graph view (second tab on the page) allows you to explore relationships between skills and better understand the whole structure of the Capacity Directory. Finally, the thematic category view (third tab) highlights skills across three areas of activity within the Wikimedia movement, curated with support from CapX partners: Linguistic Equity, Knowledge gaps, and Open Education. Each category includes 10 skills commonly associated with contributors who work in these areas, making it easier for users to add them to their profiles and get started.

Below, we share some screenshots of the improved Capacity Directory.





Screenshot showing the Capacity Directory page. The interface is displayed in English and the images were taken on May 18, 2026.

More info about CapX

The CapX team is always working to improve the platform so it better meets the needs of the Wikimedia movement.



But to truly achieve its goals, CapX needs to be used by and be useful to your communities. Please help us spread the word and make sure to fill in your information to get the best experience.

For any questions or feedback about CapX, feel free to contact us at capx@wmnobrasil.org. Find more information on our Meta-Wiki page, where all activities are documented: https://meta.wikimedia.org/wiki/Capacity_Exchange/Activities.

You can also subscribe to our newsletter to receive important updates ( https://meta.wikimedia.org/wiki/Capacity_Exchange/Newsletter), or join our Telegram group for direct conversations about the tool (https://t.me/CapacityExchange).

We hope to see you on CapX!









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