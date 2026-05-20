Dagbani Wikimedians User Group Participates in Wiki Loves Africa 2026

Across Africa, culture is expressed through the many ways people celebrate life, mark transitions, and connect with their traditions. Wiki Loves Africa 2026 brought this to light through its theme, Rites and Rituals, inviting contributors to document these important moments.

The Dagbani Wikimedians User Group took part in the 2026 edition of Wiki Loves Africa, joining communities across the continent to share images that reflect African identity and cultural practices. The contest ran from 1st April to 30th April 2026, with participants contributing media that captured both traditional and modern forms of expression.

This year’s theme focused on rites and rituals, highlighting how communities mark important stages of life. These include birth and naming ceremonies, initiation rites, marriage celebrations, and funeral practices. Each of these moments carries deep meaning, shaping how individuals relate to their families, communities, and beliefs.

The theme also opened space for documenting religious and cultural practices that are part of everyday life. Contributors were encouraged to capture the diversity of African experiences, from prayers and fasting during Ramadan to celebrations like Christmas and Easter and traditional festivals such as the Damba festival and Fire (Bugum) festival. These practices reflect shared values and strengthen the bonds within our communities.

Participants submitted images that showed both the quiet and the vibrant sides of these rituals. Some captured intimate family moments, while others documented large community gatherings filled with colour like the enskinement of chiefs, music, and movement. Together, these contributions help tell a broader story of Africa’s cultural life.

Through its participation, the Dagbani Wikimedians User Group contributed to the growing collection of images on Wikimedia Commons that preserve African traditions and make them accessible to the world. The campaign continues to show the importance of documenting culture in our own context, ensuring that these stories are not lost but shared widely.

Uploaded images

Below is the list of winning images:

Special Contributions

Highest Number of Uploads: Wun-nam Rahimatu (1,041 images uploaded)

Wun-nam Rahimatu (1,041 images uploaded) Top Female Contributor: Wun-nam Rahimatu

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