Introducing Wiki Loves Peace

The Wikimedia movement has long demonstrated the power of open knowledge in documenting humanity’s shared cultural, historical, and social heritage. Community campaigns such as Wiki Loves Monuments, Wiki Loves Earth, and Wiki Loves Folklore, among many others have brought together volunteers from across the world to contribute freely accessible media and knowledge to Wikimedia projects.

Today, I am excited to begin early discussions around a new proposed initiative: Wiki Loves Peace. My name is Raydann, and I’m a Wikimedian-in-Residence at the United Nations Office for Disarmament Affairs (UNODA), under the Wiki4Disarmament project.

Wiki Loves Peace is a proposed Wikimedia campaign focused on documenting peace related heritage, memorials, museums, educational institutions, public art, and youth peacebuilding initiatives through Wikimedia Commons and related Wikimedia projects.

The pilot edition is currently being discussed to be held in Hiroshima and Nagasaki, Japan, during the end of June 2026; but this does not limit participation of the wider community. At this stage, the project is still in the early planning and discussion phase. I am therefore inviting Wikimedia affiliates, user groups, thematic organizations, WikiProjects, Commons contributors, photographers, and volunteer communities from around the world to express interest and participate in shaping the initiative. This could be a chance for your community to collaborate with UNODA and other communities.

The Knotted Gun Hiroshima Lantern Festival Hiroshima Peace Memorial The Monument of Peace and Tolerance Peace Tower – Iceland Friedensengel in Munich

The initiative aims to promote peace education, encourage youth participation, expand freely licensed coverage of peace heritage and educational spaces, and support international collaboration between Wikimedia communities and other institutions.

Potential contributions to this project may include photographs of any peace memorials and monuments, museums and exhibitions related to peace and security, public peace art and educational spaces, cultural symbols of reconciliation and coexistence, as well as any peace related community initiatives and events.

Communities or even individuals may participate by, inter alia: Organizing local contributions and uploads

Supporting outreach and awareness

Assisting with technical stuff and campaign coordination

Helping develop graphics and media, including posters, banners, and promotional materials

Helping document peace related heritage and educational initiatives in their regions

Collaborating on multilingual promotion and community engagement

Wikimedia projects play an important role in preserving and disseminating knowledge related to peace, coexistence, reconciliation, and disarmament education. Ipso facto, if your community or affiliate (or even you) is interested in helping document and preserve peace related heritage through collaboration and open knowledge initiatives, I warmly invite you to join the discussion and help shape the future of Wiki Loves Peace.

Learn more about WLP at w.wiki/Nboa and please get in touch with me via Special:EmailUser/Raydann

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