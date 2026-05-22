Bolivia-Japan Friendship Editathon in June!

Wikimedia Friendship Bolivia Japan logo positivo

In June 2026, we will be hosting “Bolivia Japan Friendship 2026,” a friendship editathon between Bolivia and Japan. This event is being held as part of the activities of the Wikimedia Bolivia-Japan Friendship, with the aim of enriching the content of Wikimedia projects related to the culture and history of both countries, and thereby promoting friendship between the two nations. During May, Bolivia is hosting tours of bonsai gardens, visits to martial arts dojos, and cosplay events, followed by workshops in June. More details can be found on Spanish Wikipedia.

Visit to a bonsai garden Picture of a bonsai tree Iaido demonstration

Bolivia, located in South America, and Japan, in the Northern Hemisphere, are on opposite sides of the globe and do not have frequent exchanges on a daily basis. However, in the 20th century, many Japanese people immigrated to Bolivia, and since then, a pro-Japanese relationship has been built through various exchanges between the government and private sectors.

In March 2026, Carlillasa from Wikimedistas de Bolivia posted an article on Diff titled “What a Funeral Taught Me About Wikipedia, Bolivia, and Japan: A Story of Knowledge and Affection.” It was a story of the exchange between Bolivia and Japan fostered by Wikipedia. Wadakuramon from Wikimedians of Japan User Group was moved by this article and translated it in Japanese and posted it on Diff. Carlillasa and Wadakuramon already met at Wikimania in 2024 and 2025 and performed together in the WikiOrchestra. The two planned a friendship project aimed at fostering exchange between Wikimedians from both countries.

Wikimedia makes collaboration that effortlessly transcends time and space. We look forward to your participation!

The event page is here. You are invited to be part of this initiative, no matter where you are in the world.

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