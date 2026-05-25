Wiki Loves Pride 2026 – Diverse voices. Diverse data

Since its beginning in 2001, Wikipedia has featured a constantly growing volume of LGBT+ content. Over time, new Wikimedia platforms have emerged, complementing the immense work done by thousands of editors worldwide, while users have organized themselves to expand and improve their contents. Wikimedia LGBT+ has organized Wiki Loves Pride as a way to bring together efforts to make content related to the community more visible.

Twenty-five years after this adventure began, there are still numerous LGBT+ people, places, and milestones whose stories remain untold in the Wikimedia world. That’s why this year’s special invitation to Wiki Loves Pride is to discover this world that is right in front of us but not yet in a Wikipedia article, a Wikimedia Commons file, or a Wikidata item, especially in some regions that could have an underrepresentation on this topics. Allowing the world to discover something that was once “invisible” can make a huge difference and demonstrate that Pride is everywhere.

This year, Wiki Loves Pride will be running throughout June, July and August. In addition to the work done each year on Wikipedia and Wikimedia Commons, on this occasion we want to add Wikidata as one of the key platforms for the campaign, allowing us to increase the amount of LGBT-related items and data on that site, and at the same time facilitate the dissemination and possible creation of new content related to these items on other Wikimedia sites.

The invitation is open to everyone interested in expanding LGBT content on Wikipedia, Wikimedia Commons, and Wikidata. There will also be contests and prizes on some sites, which will be announced during the campaign.

In addition to the virtual events, there will be local nodes that could be panels, roundtables, edit-a-thons and community meetings related to the campaign. There is some financial support for local nodes that would be available, upon approval of proposals. You can submit your request before June 15.

If you want to join us, please register on the Wikimedia Meta page of the event. We hope to see you adding data with pride!

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