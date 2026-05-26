Every Book Its Reader: Wiki Encontros and Knowledge construction in Brazil

In-person activities from the Every Book Its Reader campaign mobilize editors in 11 Brazilian cities to improve content about literary works, authors, and writers on Wikipedia.

Wiki Encontro 2026, an in-person event held at the Pio Vargas State Library (Goiás, Brazil) | BMartins (WMB), CC BY-SA 4.0

Between April 10 and 29, the meetings organized by Wikimedia Brasil and local partners engaged editors in 11 Brazilian cities through a series of in-person activities held across the country. The initiative promoted collaborative editing of content related to literary works, authors, and literature on Wikimedia projects.

Throughout the month, 12 events were held in seven states and the Federal District, covering different regions of the country and reinforcing the initiative’s territorial scope. This distribution allowed the Every Book Its Reader campaign to reach diverse contexts, adapting to local realities and varying conditions of infrastructure and participation.

Libraries, museums, and cultural centers welcomed both experienced Wikimedians and people who had never edited Wikipedia before in meetings focused on highlighting authors and their works. The program combined introductions to Wikipedia editing, guided practical activities, and assisted editing sessions, enabling participants to contribute in a supported and progressively autonomous way.

As a result of the Wiki Encontro 2026, around 120 articles were edited, with the participation of 56 editors, 30 of whom had their first contact with Wikipedia through this initiative. This demonstrates the importance of these spaces as entry points and training environments for new contributors. In total, 20 organizers were involved, showcasing the initiative’s capacity for engagement and coordination.

The Every Book Its Reader campaign in Brazil

The Every Book Its Reader campaign is a global initiative aimed at improving coverage of books, literary works, and oral histories across Wikimedia projects. The campaign’s name references the third law of library science established by Ranganathan: every book has its reader, no matter how small its audience may be. Therefore, its existence must be disseminated in accessible knowledge spaces.

The campaign was first organized in Brazil in 2023 by the libraries of the Escola de Artes e Comunicação (ECA) and the Instituto de Matemática e Estatística (IME) da USP) at the University of São Paulo (USP), coordinated by librarians and Wikimedians Lilian Viana and Stela Madruga, with support from Wikimedia Brasil. Since 2024, we have decided to support the initiative and use it as an opportunity to experiment with Wiki Encontros in libraries.

Throughout April, the campaign engaged 131 people in improving 268 articles and creating 89 new ones on the Portuguese Wikipedia, which together have already accumulated around 120,000 page views. Among the main topics edited were the Prêmio Açorianos and Prêmio Jabuti literary awards, authors such as Lina Kostenko, Adelaide Hasse, and Lélia Gonzalez, and books including Introdução Crítica à Sociologia Brasileira and O Pássaro Encantado.

Over the four years of the campaign in Brazil, more than 450 editors have participated in the activities, contributing to the editing of thousands of literature-related articles on the Portuguese Wikipedia. In addition, hundreds of images have been uploaded to Wikimedia Commons, and thousands of data entries about books and authors have been added to Wikidata.

The impact of Wiki Encontro on the campaign

The Wiki Encontros have become established as spaces for community building, exchange of experiences, and strengthening local free-knowledge networks. By bringing Wikipedia editing to different territories, the initiative highlights that the production of free knowledge is not concentrated in a single place, but is built through multiple presences, voices, and contexts.

The meetings have played a strategic role in strengthening the campaign by creating welcoming spaces for training and mobilizing new contributors. In this way, they function as gateways to Wikipedia editing, bringing people interested in free knowledge closer to a practical and collective contribution experience.

Beyond the quantitative results, the initiative has also contributed to the training of new editors and the strengthening of partnerships with cultural institutions. In many cases, the meetings serve as starting points for future collaborations between local communities and the Wikimedia movement.

The meetings held in cities across Bahia, the Federal District, Goiás, Maranhão, Minas Gerais, Rio Grande do Sul, Rio de Janeiro, and São Paulo brought together around 60 editors and resulted in edits to more than 120 articles.

The experience accumulated in previous editions of the campaign, which has already recorded 41 meetings, reinforces the importance of decentralized engagement models. By encouraging the organization of in-person activities in different regions of the country, the initiative expands access to Wikipedia editing, strengthens local leadership, and contributes to building more diverse and territorially distributed networks within the Wikimedia movement.

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