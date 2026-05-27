Feminizi̱m ma̱ng Tashikum 2026 in the Tyap community

As part of the global Feminism and Folklore 2026 campaign, the Tyap Wikimedians participated by translating folklore articles into the Tyap language on Tyap Wikipedia. Due to the limited availability of reliable written sources about notable women in the Tyap community, the group focus manly on translating existing English Wikipedia articles into Tyap rather than creating entirely new English articles.

Before the project started, promotional flyers were shared across the group’s social media platforms, including (WhatsApp, Telegram, X, Tiktok, and YouTube, Linkin and Instagram) to invite intrested participants and create awareness about the campaign. The group also organized an in-person training season for both new and existing editors. During this season facilitators Kambai and Kuyet introduced participants to Wikipedia editing articles translation and strategies for maintaining accuracy while translating content into Tyap. The project ran from 1 February to 31 March 2026. It started with an in-person meeting where participants received practical guidance on translating articles while preserving the original meaning and cultural context. About 19 people attended the in-person season, while additional guidance and follow up support were provided online through WhatsApp by the language lead, Agwakhap. Also a dedicated Category for the campaign was created on Wikipedia to organize all contributed articles.

Significance

This project highlights the critical role of language preservation and local knowledge representation within the Wikimedia movement. By translating folklore and women-related articles into Tyap, the project promoted the visibility and continued use of the Tyap language in digital spaces. The initiative also helped make global knowledge about folklore and feminism more accessible to Tyap speakers who may not comfortable reading in English and also those willing to read in Tyap. Again, the campaign contributed to the growth of Tyap language content on Wikimedia platforms and encouraged cultural exchange by connecting knowledge from different communities to the Tyap context.

Expectations

At the beginning of the campaign, the Tyap Wikimedians User Group expected several goals for the project. The group hoped to translate at least 56 or more folklore-related articles from English into Tyap and to help both new and experienced editors improve their translation and editing skills.

Another major expectation was to increase the number of active contributors during the campaign and make topics related to feminism and folklore easier to read and understand in the Tyap language. Following the campaign period, the project also aimed to encourage participants to continue contributing to Wikipedia project and strengthen the overall editing capacity within the Tyap community.

Challenges

The project faced several challenges during implementation. One major difficulty was translating certain English world, phrases concepts into Tyap because eguivalent terms were not always avilable.

Another challenge was the lack of written folklore sources especially materials focusing on women, although 14 participants registered for the campaign, only 6 remained active, and only 4 participants were able to submit articles successfully. Two editors experienced network difficulties that prevented them from completing their submissions. Some participants also struggled with Tyap language orthography and adapting Wikipedia content into appropriate formats for Tyap language entries. In addition, unstable internet connection in some participants end affected communication and online participants.

Solutions

To address these challenges, the organizers focused on translating well-structured and reliable English Wikipedia articles that could be adapted more easily into Tyap. Participants recieved continuous support through WhatsApp video calls, where the language lead shared his screen to demonstrate editing and translation processes step by step.

Screen recordings and additional learning material were also share privately with participants so they could revisit the training sessions whenever needed. This approach helped editors improve their understanding of translation techniques and Wikipedia editing practices despite internet and communication challenges. Also remained them for the quick access page so that they find it easy access to the table for the campaign.

Results

Despite the challenges faced during the campaign the project achieved meaningful results. More than 39 articles were translated into Tyap, while 32 articles were successfully submitted through the CampWiz tool. The articles mainly focused on folklore stories and women-related topics and two exiting articles was expanded to improve its quality.

The campaign also helped increase awareness of Tyap language contributions on Wikimedia platforms. Participants gained experience in translation and Wikipedia editing, showing that smaller language communities can actively preserve and and share cultural knowledge online. At the same time, the project revealed areas for improvement including the need for stronger participants follow-up, better internet support and additional training on Tyap orthography and Wikimedia editing tools for future campaigns.

Call to action

The Feminism and Folklore 2026 campaign in the Tyap community demonstrated that local languages can play an important role in preserving cultural knowledge and increasing access to information online. Through teamwork, training, and community support, Tyap Wikimedians were able to contribute valuable folklore and women-related contents to Wikimedia platforms despite several challeges.

This experience shows that language communities regardless of size, can participate meaningfully in the global Wikimedia movement. Members of the Tyap community and other interested contributors are encouraged to join future campaigns, learn Wikipedia editing skills and help preserve indigenous knowledge in their local languages. Interested participant can connect with the Tyap Wikimedians User Group through their social media platforms to get involved in future activities and training opportunities.

Juries

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