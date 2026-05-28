A Diff Tech blog

As we announced over on the Tech blog* in February the archive of Tech blog posts, authors, and comments now live here on Diff. All old links to techblog.wikimedia.org now redirect to diff.wikimedia.org. We’ve created a small landing page where you can browse past tech blog posts and old posts have a notice to readers that they were published under different editorial guidelines as Diff.

We’re happy to welcome technology-focused blog posts here on Diff now with renewed vigor. For Foundation staff, as before, talk to your manager about your interest in writing a blog post so they are not surprised when you ask them to approve it once it is written! Then, see the Diff submission process and select the category “Technology” and the tag “tech-blog” when writing your draft. After you submit, the Developer Outreach team will review your draft. When it’s ready to go, we will schedule your post to be published.

For folks who are new to Diff, we have thousands of readers a month and are a centralized place to write about news and events happening around the Wikimedia movement. If you’d like, you can even subscribe to Diff to get the latest news from the Wikimedia movement in your inbox.

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If you see anything amiss, please reach out to the Diff team at diff@wikimedia.org or leave a message on our Meta-wiki talk page.

*Which now redirects to the archive here on Diff!

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