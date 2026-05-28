Volunteer Supporters Network launch newsletter

TitiNicola, CC BY-SA 4.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

The Volunteer Supporters Network has been operating as a Hub pilot since mid-2025, with the pilot period running until November 2026. In that time we’ve run a number of Skillshare and Peer to Peer meetings, we’ve created and shared resources for those working to support volunteers within the movement, recruited an Advisory Group and shared the minutes of our meetings, recruited a new node and started to reach out to new communities, partnered with other Hubs and projects in the movement, overhauled our Meta pages so that they’re more accessible, planned our Annual Meeting, and run both a workshop and a meetup at Wikimania!

Much of our day-to-day communication with Network members and liaisons is done through Telegram and our email lists. However there was a gap in our communications mix when it came to talking about our work to those in the movement who are interested, but not in a position to join the VSN itself as a member or liaison. We’ve been using the Diff blog to fill part of this gap, but we wanted to have something that could be used to send regular updates directly to those who are interested in our work.

We’re excited then to announce the launch of our newsletter, to which anyone can sign up, and which will be sent out using the Campaign Events tool. We’ll be sending an update around once a month with news about our work, including links to new resources, updates about events, and minutes of Advisory Group meetings. You can sign up here.

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