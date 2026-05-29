Wiki Mentor Africa – Women Tech Summit: A Story of Learning, Confidence, and Community

WMA Women Tech Summit Flyer 2026

Introduction

What happens when women across Africa are given a space to learn, explore, and grow in tech together? That was the question the first edition of the Wiki Mentor Africa Women Tech Summit set out to answer. Participants joined from all over Africa, notably Nigeria, Tanzania, Botswana, Cameroon, Côte d’Ivoire, Senegal, Uganda, Madagascar, Togo, and the Democratic Republic of Congo; women at different stages of their tech journeys, many of them just starting out. Across three tracks: Documentation, Design, andCoding, they didn’t just attend sessions. They engaged, collaborated, and built things together. It became clear very quickly that this was more than training. It was the beginning of something bigger.

Event Impact

Beyond the individual experiences, the scale of the summit told its own story. The first edition brought together over 315 registered participants across Africa, with the flexibility to join either remotely or from one of three satellite venues in Nigeria, Cameroon, and Benin. Wiki Mentor Africa – Women Tech Summit (WMA-WTS) was designed to be accessible from the start with sessions delivered in both English and French, and multiple learning tracks running in parallel to meet participants where they were. Supported by over 8 partners across and beyond the Wikimedia ecosystem, the summit created not just a learning space, but a connected, multi-country experience that made participation feel possible, regardless of location or background.

From the opening sessions, the energy was unmistakable. Participants described an atmosphere that felt safe, welcoming, and genuinely encouraging a space where not knowing something wasn’t a source of shame and trying was celebrated. “The positive energy and the safe space created for women boosted my confidence,” one participant shared. For many, this was their first real exposure to tools like Figma, technical documentation workflows, or Wikimedia platforms. What had once felt distant and intimidating began to feel achievable: “There was a moment something I once found intimidating started to make sense — it completely changed how I saw myself.”

A key part of that shift was the summit’s hands-on approach. Participants weren’t passive observers; they were doing the work. Across different countries, languages (French and English) and time zones, they contributed to real documentation, exchanged ideas, and solved problems side by side: “We were all in different locations but collectively working — that was amazing.”

That sense of doing it together became one of the most powerful dimensions of the experience. It wasn’t simply about acquiring skills; it was about discovering what becomes possible when you learn alongside others who are rooting for you. For many participants, something deeper shifted in that process. They began to see themselves not just as learners, but as contributors, people with something meaningful to offer to the wider tech and open-source ecosystem: “It showed me how powerful it is to learn in an environment where you’re encouraged, seen, and allowed to grow.”

Participants left with more than new technical knowledge. They carried with them a stronger sense of confidence, a clearer picture of how they could contribute to open-source communities, and a genuine intention to keep building. Some felt inspired to bring others along with them: “It inspired me to share what I learned with my friends and encourage them to join.” Others reflected on what it meant simply to be seen and supported: “We women are encouraged to contribute — and that matters.” What stands out most is this: The summit didn’t just teach skills. It changed how people thought about themselves and what they were capable of.

That sense of growth and contribution came to life in a special moment during the summit, the introduction of the first-ever Wiki Mentor Africa Women of the Year. A crown meant to be worn by the women who stood out not just for what they achieved, but for how they showed up, learned, contributed, and supported others throughout the summit. This first cohort of honorees are:

Esther Nza

Mayéna Stephanie K.

Yao Ruth Emmanuella

Tambe Salome

Alice Kbombo

Esther Awo Ndubuisi

In many ways, they represent what made the summit possible growth, confidence, and the courage to step forward. Their recognition was not just a highlight of the event, but a reminder to every participant that their efforts matter, and that there is space to be seen, to lead, and to be celebrated.

What It Took to Make This Happen

While participants experienced the summit as a space to learn and grow, for the people behind it, it felt a little different, exciting, a bit intense at times, but deeply rewarding. For many, being part of the first edition felt special: “It felt like an honour… and a privilege.” “It was an amazing experience.”

For the organisers, it was also about creating something that didn’t exist before, a space where African women could learn, ask questions, and speak about tech freely: “It felt amazing finally organising a safe space for African women to learn and speak tech.” There was a strong sense that everyone was building something together, figuring things out as they went, supporting each other, and just making it work:“The collaboration and teamwork was excellent.” A lot of it happened in real time. Decisions had to be made quickly. Plans adjusted. Things simplified just to keep moving. And even with limited time, so many came together with sessions in both English and French, mentors showing up for each group, and even satellite venues in Nigeria, Cameroon, and Benin.

During the summit, what stayed with many of the mentors was the participants themselves, their energy, their curiosity, and how willing they were to try: “Hearing participants say they understood what I taught made it all worth it.” “The participation and questions really stood out.”

For some, it was also a personal moment, stepping into teaching or mentoring and realizing they could actually do it: “It showed me that I can rise to the occasion and create impact.” It wasn’t perfect. Time felt short. There was always more to cover, more to explain, more to practise. “We needed more time to cover more.” But even with that, something meaningful happened. You could see it in how people showed up. Tech started to feel less intimidating. Conversations opened up. People began to see where they could fit in: “It helped make the technical space less scary to get involved in.” And slowly, things started to shift. People asked more questions. They tried things out. Some even stepped forward to lead: “Some made their first contributions.” “Others volunteered to lead their teams.” And for the organizers, that was the moment it all made sense, seeing African women in that space, learning, speaking, trying, and growing. That’s when it really felt worth it.

Looking Forward

Every first edition comes with lessons, and this one was no different.

Participants were clear about what they wanted more of: additional time for hands-on practice, continued learning opportunities beyond the summit, and ongoing mentorship and support. These are indicators that something real took root. People want to stay engaged. They want to keep growing. They want to be part of what comes next. That, more than any single metric, speaks to the success of this first edition. The Wiki Mentor Africa Women Tech Summit has laid a foundation not just for future events, but for a growing community of African women who are entering tech with confidence and the support to thrive in it. And the good thing is, this doesn’t end here. There’s already more ahead.🎉

Later this year, the team will be leading the WikiIndaba Hackathon 2026, creating another space for collaboration and open-source contribution. In December, the WMA End of Year Hack Challenge 2026 will return, building on what started with the WMA End of Year Hack Challenge 2025. And in March 2027, the Wiki Mentor Africa Women Tech Summit 2027 will bring this community together again. These aren’t just events. They’re part of a journey that participants can keep growing with… And now, there’s something to continue building on.

Conclusion

This summit was not just an event. It was a space where beginners found their footing, ideas turned into action, and individuals became part of something larger than themselves. It demonstrated what becomes possible when learning is accessible, inclusive, and genuinely collaborative when people feel seen, supported, and capable. This would not have been possible without the collective effort behind it, the partners who believed in the vision and helped bring it to life, the Igbo Wikimedians User Group, Africa Wiki Women, Wiki Loves Women, Wikimedia Foundation, Wiki In Africa, Rebase, and the Wikimedians of Benin User Group. It also came to life through the mentors and speakers who shared their time and knowledge, and the organizers who worked behind the scenes.

If this first edition is any indication, this is not just a beginning, it is the start of a growing movement.

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