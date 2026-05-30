Call for Self-Funded Registration Now Open – Queering Wiki Conference 2026

Poster Registration delegates

We are pleased to announce that registration is now open for self-funded participation in the Queering Wiki Conference 2026.

Queering Wiki 2026 is a global gathering for queer contributors across Wikimedia projects and the free knowledge movement. It is a space to connect, collaborate, and collectively advance representation and equity for queer communities within the Wikimedia ecosystem.

This is an opportunity for participants who plan to cover their own travel and accommodation costs to attend the conference in Canada from October 23 – 25, 2026.

Application Timeline

Application open: May 25, 2026

May 25, 2026 Application close: July 3, 2026

July 3, 2026 Application Link: APPLY HERE

Participation

Interested participants must first complete the self-funded participation application form.

For the first edition of Queering Wiki, registration is free. Applications will be reviewed based on:

first-come, first-served basis; and

and completion of the required Trust & Safety review process by the Wikimedia Foundation.

Applicants will receive feedback and next steps, including instructions for completing conference registration using a voucher code.

Important Notes

There is no participation fee for the first edition of the physical conference.

Submitting an application does not automatically guarantee participation.

Registration confirmation will only be provided after completion of the Trust & Safety review process.

Self-funded participants are responsible for their own travel, accommodation, visa, and related expenses.

We encourage interested participants to apply early due to limited conference capacity.

We look forward to welcoming LGBT+ communities, organisers, researchers, and contributors from across the Wikimedia movement and beyond.

APPLICATION LINK

APPLY HERE



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