Wiki Loves Africa 2026 In Tyap Wikimedian Community

What does Wiki Loves Africa Entail?

Wiki Loves Africa is Africa’s largest openly-licensed annual event, with a month-long photography and media contest encouraging people across Africa to contribute photos, videos, and audio to Wikimedia Commons. Focused on changing Africa’s visual narrative, the competition runs annually, with a specific theme related to cultural, daily, or natural life attached, e.g., ‘Rites and Rituals’.

Significance

The project addresses a shortage of African-centered media on global knowledge platforms. It serves as a, “celebrate culture, capture heritage, share Africa with the world” initiative. The images contributed are under free licenses (CC BY-SA 4.0), making them widely available for educational use.

Reclaim Africa’s visual narrative, providing authentic, locally-sourced imagery for use on Wikipedia and other educational platforms.

The competition is organized by Wiki In Africa and features changing, yearly themes like “Home & Habitat” (2022), “Climate and Weather” (2023), and “Rites and Rituals” (2026).

Anyone in Africa can submit, with submissions often focusing on local traditions, food, fashion, and everyday life.

Challenges

Infrastructure & Connectivity: Unreliable electricity and low-speed, poor internet connectivity severely impact photo and video uploads.

Unreliable electricity and low-speed, poor internet connectivity severely impact photo and video uploads. Technical & Digital Literacy Barriers: Many participants are new to Wikimedia Commons, facing challenges with photo editing, copyright knowledge, and using the ISA Tool.

Many participants are new to Wikimedia Commons, facing challenges with photo editing, copyright knowledge, and using the ISA Tool. Logistical & Cost Constraints: High cost of data/internet (affordability) and lack of equipment.

High cost of data/internet (affordability) and lack of equipment. Cultural & Social Obstacles: Gender stereotypes and safety concerns can deter participation, especially among women.

Gender stereotypes and safety concerns can deter participation, especially among women. Organizational Hurdles: Challenges in finding subjects, obtaining permission for photography, and lack of media accreditation to access events.

Challenges in finding subjects, obtaining permission for photography, and lack of media accreditation to access events. Engagement Issues: Low turnover of editors, limited participation of women, and low editing rates post-contest.

Solutions

Low Awareness & Participation: Organizers use annual, continent-wide themes to focus attention and utilize local, small-group structures to boost engagement.

Organizers use annual, continent-wide themes to focus attention and utilize local, small-group structures to boost engagement. Internet Access/Data Costs: Encouraging the use of mobile phones for photography and uploading.

Encouraging the use of mobile phones for photography and uploading. Skill Gaps (Photography/Editing): Offering training on how to use the Upload Wizard and on licensing.

Offering training on how to use the Upload Wizard and on licensing. Content Quality/Relevance: Participants are encouraged to take original, high-resolution photos that tell a story, avoiding standard tourist shots.

Participants are encouraged to take original, high-resolution photos that tell a story, avoiding standard tourist shots. Low Gender Participation: Encouraging diverse participation, as noted in previous Wiki Loves Women initiatives

Results

Recent winners include 2025 “Farm to Plate” (Aerial view of tomato market), 2024 “Africa Creates” (L’artisan graveur), and 2023 “Climate & Weather” (Auyo village flood). The competition yields thousands of multimedia files aimed at reducing the representation gap on Wikipedia.

Over 30,000 images, audio, and video files were uploaded to Wikimedia Commons for the 2025 Wiki Loves Africa contest, which focused on the theme “Farm to Plate”. The competition, which ran in 2025, documented the full journey of food across the continent.

Looking Forward

Moving forward in Wiki Loves Africa 2026 (theme: Rites and Rituals), expect a surge in high-quality, culturally rich, and diverse media submissions documenting African traditions, spanning from March to July 2026. Participants should focus on unique storytelling through photos, videos, and audio on Commons. National teams will hold events and workshops, followed by jury selection to award national- and, eventually, international, winners.

Key Expectations Moving Forward:

Documentation Surge: Expect to see, or create, a massive increase in media capturing both traditional and modern, everyday life across Africa.

Expect to see, or create, a massive increase in media capturing both traditional and modern, everyday life across Africa. Thematic Focus (Rites and Rituals): 2026 submissions are encouraged to explore ceremonies marking life events and repeated cultural, social, or religious practices.

2026 submissions are encouraged to explore ceremonies marking life events and repeated cultural, social, or religious practices. Multimedia Approach: Beyond photography, there is a strong push for narrative videos that tell a story with a clear beginning, middle, and end, alongside audio recordings.

Beyond photography, there is a strong push for narrative videos that tell a story with a clear beginning, middle, and end, alongside audio recordings. National and International Contests: Local teams may run local competitions, with final international winners announced around July 2026.

Local teams may run local competitions, with final international winners announced around July 2026. Focus on Quality and Originality: The jury will prioritize high resolution (over 5 megapixels) and unique perspectives rather than standard tourist shots.

The jury will prioritize high resolution (over 5 megapixels) and unique perspectives rather than standard tourist shots. Community Expansion: Continued emergence of new Wikipedians and strengthen user groups across the continent.

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