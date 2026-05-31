Small Edits, Big Impact: My Wikimedia Story

AfroCreatives Project photoshoot

I used to be a reader. Now I’m a contributor. As a Focus Group member, I don’t just consume knowledge, I create it. I am Kewame Veronicah Mompati, a student based in Gaborone, Botswana. I discovered Wikimedia through social media, but I stayed because of purpose. Behind every edit I make is a belief that Botswana’s stories deserve to be seen, cited and preserved.

My first edit

In September 2023, I attended a Wiki edit-a-thon hosted by Wikimedia Community User Group Botswana. I learned how to create an account and translate English Wikipedia articles into Setswana. That first small edit felt huge. Seeing my username appear in the edit history made it real. At that moment, I understood something important: I was no longer just reading Wikipedia; I was part of it.

From occasional edits to consistent contributions

Joining the Focus Group shifted my journey from occasional editing to consistent contribution. Editing stopped being just about correcting or translating text. It became about visibility, representation, and impact. I began contributing across Wikidata and Wikipedia, improving articles, adding reliable sources and translating content into Setswana. So far, I have made 254 contributions on Wikidata, a total of 184 on tn.wikipedia.org, 85 uploads on Wiki Commons, 6 on en.wikipedia and 5 contributions on meta.wikipedia.org helping strengthen information about Botswana in the global knowledge ecosystem. I also expanded into visual storytelling through Wikimedia Commons, uploading photographs from community photo walks. This taught me that knowledge is not only written, it is also visual, cultural, and lived.

Learning beyond editing

Wikimedia didn’t only teach me how to edit. It taught me how knowledge works.I developed stronger digital literacy skills, learned to evaluate and use reliable sources, and began approaching online information more critically. I now understand that citations are not optional, they are essential for credibility and trust. Through co-facilitating training sessions for new editors, I also built confidence in public speaking, teamwork and mentorship. Supporting others, especially young women entering the Wikimedia space, has been one of the most meaningful parts of my journey.

Challenges behind contribution

This journey hasn’t been without challenges. One of the biggest has been discovering how much of Botswana remains undocumented online. I would often try to write about local villages, people or cultural stories, only to find very limited or no reliable sources. Another challenge was balancing editing with academic responsibilities. To stay consistent, I set small but realistic goals: at least three edits per week. I also experienced Wikipedia’s standards first-hand when one of my articles was flagged for deletion. While difficult at the time, it became an important lesson about notability, verifiability, and the importance of strong sourcing.

Why this work matters

Documenting our communities matters because if we do not write ourselves into history, we risk being left out of it. Through this work, I’ve started seeing the world differently. When I visit a village or learn about a local figure, I now think: Does this have a Wikidata item? Is this documented on Wikipedia? Can others learn from this story? I have become more than an editor, I have become a custodian of our stories.

Representation is impact

When someone searches for their hometown and finds nothing, invisibility is reinforced. But when they find well-documented information, images, and history, they find recognition and pride. This is why open knowledge matters.

A call to action

I encourage others to volunteer with Wikimedia. Wikipedia is one of the world’s first points of knowledge discovery, yet African representation remains limited. You do not need advanced technical skills only curiosity and consistency. If you can send a message, you can edit. If you can take a photo, you can upload it to Commons. If you can research, you can contribute sources. My Wikimedia journey is still unfolding. I once thought Wikipedia was written by “them.” Now I know it is written by us. And that changes everything.

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