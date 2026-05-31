What’s new in the Wikipedia Library? (Jan – Mar 2026)

This quarter, we renewed access to the American Psychological Association and welcomed the Harvard Business Review and Swiss Media Database (Swissdox) to The Wikipedia Library. Harvard Business Review is a leadership and management magazine and our partnership unlocks core magazine content, including archives and data. Swissdox provides access to a pool of more than 43 million items from the Swiss press, radio, and television. The partnership with Swissdox was secured in close collaboration with Wikimedia CH.

Image courtesy of Swissdox, a new resource in The Wikipedia Library

Our longstanding partner, Sage, published a post encouraging researchers to engage with Wikipedia: How a Wikipedia citation can benefit your research (yes, really). They also hosted a webinar attended by more than 500 researchers, Beyond Publication: How to Increase Citations and Academic Reach. This type of engagement is something we plan to expand next year in order to reach new contributors.

Another focus area for The Wikipedia Library program in the Wikimedia Foundation’s Annual Plan for 2026-27 is increasing the number of eligible editors accessing the resources that we make available to them. Earlier this year, we surveyed all eligible editors who had previously logged into the Library, in order to understand how it is used and where it could be improved. From almost 5,000 responses, we learned that many eligible editors forget about the Library, or how to navigate to it. And many of the editors who actually reach The Wikipedia Library don’t understand how to use it. This is a clear call to action to:

Improve our on-wiki documentation;

Create more pathways for eligible editors to reach the Library after their initial invite; and

Improve onboarding for editors trying The Wikipedia Library for the first time.

Please write to wikipedialibrary@wikimedia.org if you’d like to be a part of this effort!

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