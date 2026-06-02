Finding My Voice Through the On Wiki Skill Mentorship

From mentee to trainer — how mentorship transformed my Wikimedia journey



From Silence to Curiosity

When I joined the Wikimedia community in 2025, I was excited but unsure of where to begin. The platform felt vast and intimidating, and for a long time I remained passive, watching others contribute while I struggled to find my own entry point.

That uncertainty began to shift when I discovered a community ready to support me. I realized that even small steps — reading articles, observing edits, and asking questions — could open the door to something bigger.

The Turning Point – Africa Wiki Women Mentorship

Everything changed when I was selected as a participant in the On WikiSkills Mentorship Program organized by Africa Wiki Women. Over three months, I received structured, hands‑on training across Wikipedia, Wikidata and Wikimedia Commons.

I learned how to create and edit articles, add structured data, and contribute images. More importantly, I discovered how mentorship can transform hesitation into confidence.

Growth – From Mentee to Trainer

This mentorship gave me more than technical skills — it gave me courage. I moved from being an inactive member to someone who contributes meaningfully to open knowledge.

A major milestone was writing and publishing a Wikipedia article about Samuel Gbadebo Odewumi, a respected Nigerian academic and transport expert. Contributing that article gave me a sense of pride and responsibility, as it ensured that his work and impact are documented for a global audience. It also reminded me that mentorship is not only about learning but about creating knowledge that others can build upon.

The highlight of my journey was becoming a Wikidata trainer, guiding Africa Wiki Women newbies during the April EditHer Africa Contest. In that session, I introduced participants to Wikidata, helping them navigate the same learning curve I once faced. Each edit and training moment became a symbol of empowerment, showing that knowledge grows stronger when shared.

Gratitude and Reflection

I am deeply grateful to the organizers and mentors of Africa Wiki Women for their guidance. Their support helped me find my voice and leadership within the Wikimedia movement.

The testimonial poster created for the program captures this transformation — from mentee to confident contributor — and stands as a reminder of how mentorship can change lives. It is more than an image; it is a symbol of growth, courage, and community.

Looking Ahead

As I continue my journey, I look forward to expanding my contributions and mentoring others. The Program taught me that belonging comes not from knowing everything, but from being willing to learn, share, and grow together.

I now see myself not just as a participant, but as a builder of community — someone who can help others find their own voice in the Wikimedia movement. In particular, I want to encourage more women to come on board, to see themselves as knowledge creators and leaders. Their voices and perspectives are vital, and through initiatives like On WikiSkills Mentorship Program organized by Africa Wiki Women, we can ensure that the Wikimedia projects reflect the richness and diversity of our world.

If you are a woman curious about contributing, now is the time to join us. Your story, your knowledge, and your perspective matter — and together, we can make Wikimedia stronger and more inclusive.

Can you help us translate this article? In order for this article to reach as many people as possible we would like your help. Can you translate this article to get the message out? Start translation