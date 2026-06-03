Not Just a User Anymore: Becoming a Wikimedia Contributor — My Three-Month Journey Through the On Wiki Skill Program Organized by Africa Wiki Women

For years, I used Wikipedia as a source of information without ever thinking about the people behind the articles. Like many others, I was simply a reader. That changed when I joined the On Wiki Skill Program organized by Africa Wiki Women, a three-month training that introduced me to the world of Wikimedia contribution and open knowledge.

Learning Wikimedia Tools and Platforms

The program exposed me to various Wikimedia platforms, including Wikidata, Wikimedia Commons, and Wikipedia. Through interactive training sessions and practical assignments, I learned how these platforms work together to make knowledge freely accessible to millions of people around the world. I gained valuable skills in researching, editing, sourcing reliable references, and contributing information in line with Wikimedia standards.

My First Wikipedia Contribution

One of the most rewarding moments of the program was creating an article for Daniel Nwachukwu. Developing the article required careful research, fact-checking, and adherence to Wikipedia’s content guidelines. The experience helped me appreciate the effort that goes into creating trustworthy and verifiable information for public use.

A Shift in Perspective

Beyond the technical skills, the training changed my perspective on knowledge sharing. I realized that Wikimedia projects are powered by ordinary people who are passionate about preserving, improving, and sharing information. The program showed me that anyone can contribute meaningfully to the global knowledge ecosystem.

Completion of the Program

Completing the On Wiki Skill Program was a significant milestone for me. It lasted three months, and during this period I developed both technical and collaborative skills in Wikimedia editing and contribution. Receiving my testimonial and participating in the graduation ceremony were proud moments that reflected dedication, learning, and growth.

This is a testimonial graphic design for the On-Wiki Skills Mentorship Program Cohort 2 (2026)

Gratitude and Acknowledgement

I am grateful to Africa Wiki Women, the facilitators, mentors, and fellow participants who made this journey possible. Their guidance and encouragement helped transform me from a passive consumer of information into an active contributor.

Advice for Future Contributors

My advice to future participants is to stay consistent, ask questions, and take every assignment seriously, no matter how small it may seem. At first, Wikimedia editing may look difficult, but with practice and guidance, it becomes easier and more meaningful. Most importantly, always remember that every edit contributes to global knowledge that others depend on.

Today, I am not just a user anymore. I am a Wikimedia contributor, and this is only the beginning of my journey.

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