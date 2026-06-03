The 16th Training: The Day I saw Wikipedia’s Future

PPC Students editing Pangasinan Wikipedia on mobile, Photo by Lady01v, CC by SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons

For two years in a row, I have been researching how to sustain the micro communities that we have built in the Philippines.

How can we make Wikipedia cool again in the age of AI? How will Wikipedia evolve in the next 25 years? And perhaps the question that disturbed me the most:

Will the next generation even care enough to continue building it, even when we woke up to discover machines are training on it?

These three questions have been relentlessly renting space in my mind for quite some time. Persistently. Like background noise that never truly disappears. And the answers need to come fast. Not just assumptions or theories, not conference speeches. Or movement jargon wrapped in slide deck optimism.

I want to know the real answers. So I deliberately immersed myself into the people who would inherit the future of Wikipedia, the youth.

Students.

Young volunteers, especially women

First-time editors.

Teenagers holding smartphones like extensions of their own bodies.

Since 2024, I personally conducted 22 Basic Wikipedia Editing Workshops across the Philippines. Some required red-eye flights. Most of the time, exhausting land travel that stretched endlessly through provinces, terminals, ports, and highways. I conducted trainings from north to south, east to west. Luzon. Visayas. Mindanao.

Online.

Hybrid.

In-person.

Sometimes in universities. Sometimes in libraries. Sometimes inside cramped classrooms with unstable internet.Sometimes in rural communities where signal bars disappear every few minutes like a game of survival.

And in almost every training, I observed the same thing. The moment the workshop began, many participants looked intimidated. Because they assumed editing Wikipedia belonged to a different class of people. Experts.Programmers. Researchers. People with laptops or desktops. Many of them arrived believing they were merely consumers of the internet — not contributors to it.

Then came my 16th training

And that was the moment something changed.

Most trainings assumed Wikipedia editing required laptops, technical familiarity, or computer science students. It is perceived that editing Wikipedia is quite complex whether using Source Editor or Visual Editor.

I remember looking around the room while preparing for the session. Students had no laptops. Few have tablets. But all of them are holding on to their mobile phones ready to escape and scroll when the training enters ‘boring.’

One Gen Z student told his classmate: “Wikipedia is archaic, it does not cater to editors our age.”

I announced “Let’s edit Wikipedia entirely using your phones.”

Some looked surprised. There was a brief silence in the room. Then there was interest.

Young editors find their own corners in the room, learning together, looking for articles to translate || Mobile Editing Sual by Lady01v CC By SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons

Then something strange happened. The atmosphere changed.The confusion disappeared.The room became louder. More alive. More confident. Soon, heads clustered together into honeycomb-like formations across the room. They formed mini groups, taught each other to edit, and explored features while I was still explaining translation tools.

The moment we shifted to mobile phones, the technology stopped feeling foreign to them.

The phone was their territory.

They navigated interfaces faster than I could explain them.

They switched tabs instinctively.

They uploaded images effortlessly.

They adapted to editing workflows almost immediately.

And suddenly, the workshop no longer felt like a technical seminar.

It felt natural. That was the moment I realized something important: We have been trying to recruit the next generation of Wikipedians using the habits of the previous generation.

The youth were not struggling with technology. WE were struggling to understand their technology. For older generations, the desktop computer was the center of digital life.

For today’s youth, the smartphone is the center of existence itself. It is their notebook.

Their television.

Their camera.

Their classroom.

Their wallet.

Their identity.

The phone is no longer just a device. It is their second skin.

And because they grew up as digital natives, they genuinely believe they can do anything with it. Create videos. Build businesses. Learn skills. Go viral. Find opportunities. Change lives. So when they realized they could also edit Wikipedia using that same device, something psychological happened. Wikipedia stopped looking distant. It became reachable. The barrier seem to disappear, the learning accelerated rapidly.

Students who were initially silent became competitive.One participant uploaded three photos to Wikimedia Commons before I even finished discussing categories.

Another translated two paragraphs in his native language and proudly whispered: “Lowkey thought this was never for me. Highkey wrong.”

Even first time editors teach and listen to each other while navigating their first edits || SKAPxPPC Editing Workshop by Lady01v CC By SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons

One student stared at their screen for several seconds after making their first live edit.

Then they smiled and said:

“She’s got the green bar!” referring to the published edit message.

That sentence stayed with me. Because that was never just about editing. It was about realization.The realization that they were no longer passive users of the internet.They could shape it. At the same time, another realization hit me.

The young people were already ready for mobile editing.

The editing experience is still catching up.

And this is the uncomfortable conversation we need to prioritize inside the movement.

If the future contributors of Wikipedia are mobile-first users, then the editing experience itself can no longer feel like a compressed desktop website awkwardly surviving inside a phone screen.

Every confusing interface matters. Every hidden editing button matters. Every failed upload matters. Young users today are not comparing Wikipedia’s editing experience to 2008 internet standards.

They are comparing it to TikTok.

Instagram.

CapCut.

Canva.

Claude.

Apps designed by billion-dollar companies obsessed with seamless user experience. This is not about chasing virality. It is about removing the barriers that prevent good-faith contributors from ever reaching the edit button.

And whether we like it or not, usability is no longer cosmetic. It is survival.The future editor of Wikipedia is probably editing while commuting.Using unstable mobile data. Switching between apps every few seconds. Managing short attention spans shaped by algorithmic platforms engineered for speed and stimulation.

If mobile editing feels slow, confusing, or exhausting, we do not merely lose convenience.

We lose contributors. And for the longest time, we already did.

In countries like the Philippines, this becomes even more urgent because mobile phones are not secondary devices. For many young people, they are the ONLY devices.

This means improving the mobile editing experience is no longer just a technical improvement request for engineers at the Wikimedia Foundation. It is movement infrastructure. It is strategic survival.

And honestly, for a long time, many of us in the communities felt that the movement was still designing editing experiences for laptop-heavy editors while the Global South had already gone fully mobile.

But during the ESEAP Conference 2026 held in Kaohsiung Taiwan, something shifted. We saw a demo about upcoming improvements to the Wikipedia mobile app and mobile editing experience i.e, making editing easier, faster, cleaner, and more convenient for newer contributors.

And sitting there, after two years of workshops across the Philippines, I quietly thought: Finally, this is the right direction.

Mobile-first.

Mobile-easy.

Mobile lived the reality of millions of future contributors. The engineers were doing the right thing. More importantly, they listened. They listened to community wishlists. They listened to field experiences. They listened to the frustrations of organizers trying to train new editors in countries where smartphones dominate digital life.

Maybe we were late in the game. Maybe the movement underestimated how radically mobile behavior would reshape participation.

But at least we responded. And that matters.

Because somewhere in a jeepney in Mindanao, or a coastal town in Visayas, or a crowded public university in Luzon, there is a student holding a smartphone right now who could become the next great Wikimedia contributor. Only, if the experience meets them where they already are. Not where we wish they should be.

The future of Wikipedia will not be decided only by policies, conferences, or AI debates. It will also be decided by something deceptively simple:

How easy it feels for a young person to press “Edit” on a phone for the very first time.

Being well aware of the guardrails and the editorial policies, we are here to guide and teach them ethics and the Universal Code of Conduct.. After 22 training sessions across the Philippines, I no longer believe mobile editing is just an accessibility feature.

And the next great Wikipedian may not own a laptop.

But somewhere tonight, they are already editing the future from a broken phone screen.

Sual Students editing on mobile || Sual Wikipedia tan AI Workshop Photo by WishywizPH CC0 Waiver via Wikimedia Commons

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