Celebrating #WomeninScience Through Wiki Women’s Month 2026

WikiGap Jakarta, 04 Mei 2026 05 | Chaecilly | Wikimedia Commons | CC BY-SA 4.0

Throughout April and May 2026, Wikimedia Indonesia’s Education team organized Wiki Women’s Month 2026, an annual thematic campaign held to commemorate International Women’s Day and celebrate women’s contributions to science. This year, we adopted the theme #WomeninScience to highlight women who have contributed to the advancement of science by documenting their stories across Wikimedia projects.

Wikimedia contributors in Indonesia and newcomers took part in a series of activities, including Wikipedia and Wikiquote editing workshops (WikiGap) held online and in person in Makassar and Jakarta, Bincang Perempuan (Women’s Talk), community meetups, and Datathon. In total, Wiki Women’s Month 2026 engaged 240 editors and garnered 279.000 page views across Wikimedia projects. Participants created 201 new articles and improved 555 existing articles related to women.

“Grateful to be part of WikiGap, a meaningful collaboration between Wikimedia Indonesia, Embassy of Sweden in Jakarta, Ministry of Population and Family Development/BKKBN, and UNFPA Indonesia. As inspiring space to broaden perspectives on women’s and adolescents’ health and well-being, while contributing to reducing the information gap on Wikimedia. Because equal access to knowledge is not only about information it’s also about representation, visibility, and creating safe spaces for every voice to be heard.” – @angela_vhebe via Instagram

For activities in Jakarta, the Education team collaborated with several strategic partners, including Generasi Berencana Indonesia under the Directorate of Adolescent Resilience Development of the Ministry of Population and Family Development (Kemendukbangga/BKKBN), the Embassy of Sweden, and UNFPA Indonesia. Together, we organized WikiGap Jakarta: Let’s make the internet more gender equal! to raise awareness among young people and encourage their active participation in addressing content gaps related to women’s health and adolescent girls’ health on Wikipedia.

WikiGap Jakarta was held at the Kemendukbangga/BKKBN Headquarters on 4 May 2026. The event was attended by 23 participants in person and 80 members of Forum Genre Indonesia online via Zoom. The event was officially opened by Ms. Angeliqa Lejonberg, Deputy Head of Mission at the Embassy of Sweden in Indonesia, and Mr. Nopian Andusti, Deputy for Family Welfare and Family Empowerment (KSPK).

“Research shows that health topics attract relatively more attention from female readers than male readers. However, information related to women’s health and well-being on the Indonesian Wikipedia is still not discussed comprehensively and in depth. Several important articles, for example, women’s health, maternal and child health, are still in the stub article category. Furthermore, only a small number of other important articles on the same topic have reached the good article category. Through WikiGap, together, we want to improve this.” – Angeliqa Lejonberg, Deputy Head of Mission at the Embassy of Sweden in Indonesia

WikiGap FMIPA Unhas, 9 April 2026 | Fina Ruzika | Wikimedia Commons | CC BY-SA 4.0

In Makassar, we also organized a Bincang Perempuan or Women’s Talk session and a WikiGap event in collaboration with the Faculty of Mathematics and Natural Sciences at Hasanuddin University. The program consisted of two activities: (1) a panel discussion titled “Celebrating Women’s Contributions to Science” featuring women speakers, and (2) a basic Wikipedia editing workshop for university students. During the event, participants learned about Wikipedia and how it works, while also contributing to articles about notable Indonesian women on Wikipedia.

“Honestly, when I first heard about WikiGap, I didn’t know much about it. But after joining, I found it enjoyable and more meaningful than I expected. I met people who shared the same passion, learned how to contribute to Wikipedia, and realized that even something as simple as writing an article can have a significant impact. We often don’t realize that our voices and knowledge are valuable and deserve to be shared with the world. WikiGap taught me that change can start from small actions, including a single article on Wikipedia.” — Multafiyah, participant of WikiGap Makassar

In addition, 15 Wikimedia communities across Indonesia joined Wiki Women’s Month through community meetups and online gatherings. Community members came together to improve and expand articles about women across various Wikimedia projects.

By documenting the stories, achievements, and contributions of women, we are helping close the internet gender gap. Through Wiki Women’s Month, Wikimedia Indonesia and its partners continue to encourage more people to contribute to free knowledge and ensure that women’s voices and experiences are better represented across Wikimedia projects.

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