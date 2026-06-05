A physical in-person training held at McCoy College of Education for Dagaare students Union

As part of bringing volunteers on board to increase the content of articles creation for Dagaare Wikipedia, a workshop was organised to train McCoy College of Education students; particularly indigenes of Dagaare language speakers

Participants

On Febuary 28, 2026, a total of 48 students who are Dagaare speakers gathered in McCoy Assembly Hall room with 4 lecturers to be taken through what Dagaare Wikipedia is all about, how to create a user account, and how to create and edit an article as well.

The first step was a brief explanation of what Dagaare Wikipedia is all about where participants were enlightened and series of questions were asked to clarify their certainty.

Participants were now taken through on how to create a user account where 48 accounts were created successfully.

User accounts created

A followup online Zoom meeting was scheduled to further enlighten the basic skills participants have learnt during the workshop. Unfortunately, the meet couldn’t end successfully as expected due to unstable network connection.

A Scheduled Contest

A contest of 70 articles with timely duration of 2 weeks was organized purposely for the newly trained participants. Out of the 70 articles, 28 of the articles were successfully created.

Gallery

Below are the pictures taken before, during, and after the physical workshop of the McCoy college of education.

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