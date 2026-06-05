Empowering African Women Through Wikimedia: My Experience in the Africa Wiki Women On-Wiki Skills Mentorship Program

Chandapiwa Kelly Malema – On Wiki Skills Mentees Testimonial

The Africa Wiki Women On-Wiki Skills Mentorship Program has been a transformative experience that strengthened my skills, expanded my understanding of Wikimedia projects, and connected me with an inspiring network of African women dedicated to closing knowledge gaps online.

The program was established to address the underrepresentation of women on Wikimedia projects. Despite the wealth of knowledge and experiences that women possess, only a small percentage of Wikipedia editors identify as women. Through mentorship, skills development, and community support, Africa Wiki Women is working to change this narrative by empowering more women to become active contributors to free knowledge.

Over the course of the three-month mentorship program, I participated in a series of structured training sessions focused on English Wikipedia, Wikidata, and Wikimedia Commons. Each training was accompanied by practical assignments that allowed participants to apply newly acquired skills and gain hands-on experience contributing to Wikimedia projects.

Building Skills on English Wikipedia

One of the most valuable aspects of the program was the English Wikipedia training. Through these sessions, I learned how to create and improve articles, identify reliable sources, add citations, and ensure that content meets Wikipedia’s standards for neutrality and verifiability.

The training reinforced the importance of reliable sourcing and highlighted the role contributors play in ensuring that information on Wikipedia remains accurate, balanced, and accessible to readers worldwide.

Understanding the Power of Wikidata

The Wikidata sessions introduced me to the world of structured data and demonstrated how information can be organized and connected across Wikimedia projects. I learned how to create and edit items, add statements and references, and improve data quality.

Working with Wikidata helped me appreciate how a single contribution can support multiple Wikimedia projects and improve the discoverability of information across different languages and platforms.

Contributing Through Wikimedia Commons

The Wikimedia Commons training focused on sharing freely licensed media that can be used across Wikimedia projects. I learned about copyright, licensing requirements, categories, and best practices for uploading images.

These sessions emphasized the importance of visual documentation in preserving knowledge and supporting Wikipedia articles with relevant and accessible media content.

The Value of Mentorship and Community

Beyond the technical skills, one of the most impactful aspects of the program was the mentorship itself. Learning within a small group created a supportive environment where participants could ask questions, share challenges, and receive personalized guidance from our mentors. We had assignments that we did, and they were very insightful and gave us hands on experience.

The program also fostered connections with women from different communities and countries, creating opportunities for collaboration, networking, and knowledge exchange. Through these interactions, I gained confidence in my abilities as a contributor and felt encouraged to continue growing within the Wikimedia movement.

Looking Ahead

The Africa Wiki Women On-Wiki Skills Mentorship Program is more than a training initiative; it is an investment in the future of knowledge equity. By equipping African women with the skills and confidence to contribute to Wikimedia projects, the program helps ensure that our stories, perspectives, cultures, and histories are represented in the global knowledge ecosystem.

I am grateful to Africa Wiki Women, the mentors, and fellow participants for creating a welcoming learning environment that encouraged growth and collaboration. The skills and experiences gained through this program will continue to shape my Wikimedia journey, and I look forward to using them to contribute meaningfully to free knowledge and to support other women interested in joining the movement.

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