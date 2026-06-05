Introducing WikiEval: A Platform for Wikimedia Contests and Campaigns

Contests are some of the most enjoyable ways Wikimedia communities come together. Whether it’s a month-long article-writing competition, an edit-a-thon, or a campaign to improve content in a specific topic area, these events encourage contributors to learn, collaborate, and create high-quality content.

But if you’ve ever helped organize a contest, you know that the work doesn’t stop at creating the event page. Tracking submissions, checking whether articles meet the rules, coordinating with jury members, calculating scores, sharing feedback, and publishing results can quickly become a time-consuming process spread across multiple tools and spreadsheets.

Wouldn’t it be great if all of that could happen in one place?

That’s exactly why we built WikiEval.

Previously known as the WikiContest Tool, the platform has been renamed to WikiEval to better reflect its broader focus on article evaluation and contest management.

What is WikiEval?

WikiEval is a web-based platform designed to make Wikimedia contests easier to run and participate in. Instead of juggling spreadsheets, talk pages, and multiple tools, organizers, participants, and jury members can manage the entire contest workflow in one place.

The platform is designed to support different types of Wikimedia campaigns while making contest management more efficient, transparent, and easier to manage.

Key Benefits

WikiEval offers several advantages for Wikimedia communities:

Centralized Contest Management – Manage the entire contest lifecycle, from contest setup to final results, through a single platform.

– Manage the entire contest lifecycle, from contest setup to final results, through a single platform. Reduced Manual Effort – Minimizes repetitive administrative work by streamlining submission management, evaluation, and result tracking.

– Minimizes repetitive administrative work by streamlining submission management, evaluation, and result tracking. Flexible Contest Design – Communities can design contests according to their own goals, participation requirements, and evaluation approaches.

– Communities can design contests according to their own goals, participation requirements, and evaluation approaches. Transparent Evaluation Process – Participants can clearly track submission status, scores, rankings, and feedback throughout the contest.

– Participants can clearly track submission status, scores, rankings, and feedback throughout the contest. Improved Collaboration – Organizers, jury members, and participants can work together through a structured and well-defined workflow.

– Organizers, jury members, and participants can work together through a structured and well-defined workflow. Better Contest Monitoring – Real-time insights help organizers monitor contest progress, participant engagement, and overall performance.

– Real-time insights help organizers monitor contest progress, participant engagement, and overall performance. Enhanced Participant Experience – Participants can easily submit articles, follow their progress, receive feedback, and stay engaged throughout the contest.

– Participants can easily submit articles, follow their progress, receive feedback, and stay engaged throughout the contest. Role-Based Access System – WikiEval provides dedicated roles for Super Admins, Organizers, Jury Members, and Participants, ensuring structured workflows and clear responsibilities throughout the contest lifecycle.

Key Features

Contest Creation and Management

Organizers can create and manage contests with customizable rules, timelines, participant requirements, and scoring systems. Multiple organizers and jury members can collaborate within the same contest.

Wikimedia OAuth Authentication

Users can log in securely using their existing Wikimedia accounts through OAuth authentication.

Article Submission and Validation

Participants can submit article links directly through the platform. During submission, WikiEval automatically validates contest requirements such as article size, references, categories, and other configured rules.

Multiple Scoring Systems

WikiEval supports different evaluation methods to meet the needs of various contests:

Simple Scoring – Basic accept/reject evaluation.

– Basic accept/reject evaluation. Multi-Parameter Scoring – Evaluation based on criteria such as quality, neutrality, language, formatting, and references.

– Evaluation based on criteria such as quality, neutrality, language, formatting, and references. Automated Scoring – Automatic score calculation using article metrics such as byte count, references, incoming links, and outgoing links.

Jury Review and Feedback

Jury members can review submissions, assign scores, and provide feedback through a dedicated review interface. Participants can view their evaluation results and comments directly from their dashboards.

Dashboards and Leaderboards

Dedicated dashboards help organizers, jury members, and participants track contest activity, monitor submissions, review progress, and view rankings through real-time leaderboards.

How WikiEval Works

The workflow is simple and designed around community needs:

Organizers create and configure a contest. Participants submit eligible articles. WikiEval validates submissions against contest requirements. Jury members review and evaluate submissions. Scores and feedback are published. Leaderboards and dashboards update automatically.

This creates a streamlined experience for organizers, participants, and reviewers throughout the contest lifecycle.

Community Feedback

WikiEval is actively evolving, and community feedback is essential for improving the platform.

We invite organizers, participants, jury members, and Wikimedia contributors to explore the tool and share their experiences, suggestions, and ideas for future improvements. Feedback on workflows, usability, scoring systems, and overall user experience will help guide the next stages of development.

Try WikiEval

Tool: https://wikicontest.toolforge.org

Phabricator Project: https://phabricator.wikimedia.org/project/profile/8418/

Meta Page: https://meta.wikimedia.org/wiki/WikiEval_Tool

Feedback Form: Feedback Form

We encourage Wikimedia community members to explore WikiEval, try its features, and share their feedback. Your suggestions will help shape future improvements and ensure the platform continues to meet the needs of Wikimedia contests and campaigns.

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