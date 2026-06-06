From Learning to Leading Contributions: My Three-Month Journey Through the On Wiki Skill Program Organized by Africa Wiki Women

Joining the On Wiki Skills Program

When I joined the On Wiki Skills Program organized by Africa Wiki Women, I was eager to improve my Wikimedia editing skills and learn how to contribute quality information to free knowledge platforms. I expected to gain practical experience in editing Wikipedia and Wikidata, but the program exceeded my expectations by providing hands-on mentorship, collaborative learning opportunities, and exposure to various Wikimedia projects.

Discovering the Wikimedia Movement

One of the most valuable aspects of the program was gaining a deeper understanding of the Wikimedia movement and its mission of making knowledge freely accessible to everyone. I learned about the interconnected Wikimedia projects, including Wikipedia, Wikidata, and Wikimedia Commons, and how contributors from around the world work together to preserve and share knowledge. This experience helped me appreciate the importance of open collaboration and the role volunteers play in improving information online.

Building Practical Editing Skills

Throughout the three months, I developed practical skills that have significantly improved my ability to contribute effectively. I learned how to create and improve Wikipedia articles, add reliable references, structure content according to Wikipedia guidelines, and ensure articles meet notability standards. I also gained experience in Wikidata editing, including adding statements, references, descriptions, and other structured data that enhance information across Wikimedia platforms.

Documenting African Women and Local Knowledge

The program inspired me to contribute to closing content gaps by documenting notable Ugandan individuals and local knowledge that are often underrepresented online. Through my contributions, I helped increase the visibility of important personalities whose achievements deserve wider recognition. This experience reinforced the importance of ensuring that Ugandan stories and voices are accurately represented in the global knowledge ecosystem.

Challenges, Lessons, and Growth

Like any learning journey, there were challenges along the way. Understanding Wikipedia’s policies, sourcing requirements, and editing standards required patience and continuous learning. At times, formatting articles, verifying sources, and navigating different Wikimedia platforms seemed complex. However, with guidance from mentors and consistent practice, I gradually became more comfortable and confident. These challenges taught me the value of persistence, attention to detail, and adherence to community standards.

Contributing with Confidence

As the program progressed, my confidence as a Wikimedia contributor grew significantly. What initially felt unfamiliar became part of my regular workflow. I became more comfortable creating new articles, editing existing content, contributing to Wikidata, and uploading media files to Wikimedia Commons. The knowledge and experience I gained have equipped me to continue contributing independently and effectively.





Highlights of My Editing Journey

One of the most rewarding parts of the program was seeing my contributions published and becoming part of the Wikimedia ecosystem. During the program, I successfully created several Wikipedia articles, including:

I also contributed to Wikidata by creating and improving items such as:

In addition, I successfully uploaded files to Wikimedia Commons, expanding my understanding of media licensing, categorization, and the role of visual content in supporting free knowledge.

The Value of Community and Mentorship

The support provided by trainers, mentors, and fellow participants played a crucial role in my success throughout the program. Their guidance helped me overcome challenges, improve my editing skills, and better understand Wikimedia policies and best practices. The collaborative environment encouraged learning, knowledge sharing, and continuous improvement.

Looking Beyond the Program

As I look ahead, I hope to continue contributing to Wikimedia projects and expanding my skills across different platforms. While the On Wiki Skills Program provided excellent training in Wikipedia, Wikidata, and Wikimedia Commons, I would also appreciate future training sessions on Wikiquote. Learning how to create and improve Wikiquote entries would help contributors document notable quotations and preserve the words of influential African leaders, scholars, activists, and professionals. Such training would further broaden participants’ understanding of the Wikimedia ecosystem and create additional opportunities to contribute to free knowledge.

Appreciation and Final Reflections

I am deeply grateful to Africa Wiki Women for organizing this impactful program and for creating opportunities for emerging contributors to develop their skills. I also thank the mentors, trainers, and fellow mentees whose support and encouragement made this learning experience meaningful and rewarding.

Over the past three months, I have grown from a learner eager to understand Wikimedia projects into a more confident contributor capable of creating articles, improving structured data, and sharing knowledge through Wikimedia Commons. The experience has strengthened my commitment to contributing to free knowledge and ensuring that African stories continue to find their rightful place on the global stage.





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