African Month 2026: 91 new articles to improve coverage of Africa on Wikipedia

The 2026 edition of African Month, organised by Wikimedia Spain, has concluded with the creation of 91 new articles on the Spanish Wikipedia, thanks to the participation of five editors.

Held throughout May to mark Africa Day, this initiative aims to expand and improve content related to the African continent on Wikipedia, helping to increase its presence in the free encyclopaedia.

A month-long editing initiative dedicated to Africa

From 1 to 31 May, participants worked on creating new articles about Africa, adhering to the established criteria to ensure the quality of content published on Wikipedia.

As a result of this initiative, 91 new articles have been added, a figure that reflects the efforts made by the participating community to enrich the information available about the continent on the Spanish Wikipedia.

Initiatives of this kind help to drive the creation of thematic content and encourage the editing community to engage with specific areas of knowledge.

A well-established initiative

African Month is one of the activities organised by Wikimedia Spain to promote the creation and improvement of content on Wikipedia through themed editing campaigns.

Through this competition, anyone with a Wikipedia user account can help expand free knowledge about Africa by creating new articles or improving existing content.

Building a more comprehensive encyclopaedia

We at Wikimedia Spain would like to thank the five editors who have contributed to this edition of African Month.

The 91 articles created during the competition represent a new contribution to the free knowledge available on Wikipedia and underscore the value of collaborative initiatives in continuing to expand and improve the encyclopaedia’s content.

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